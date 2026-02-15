From first salary to first investment — Why young Indians are choosing gold

New Delhi: Gold continues to remain the most trusted investment option among young Indians, even as access to financial products like mutual funds, stocks, and cryptocurrencies expands, according to a recent consumer survey.

The Smytten PulseAI survey, conducted among 5,000 consumers aged 18–39, found that 62 percent of respondents chose gold as their preferred investment, highlighting the metal’s enduring appeal among Gen Z and Millennials.

When asked how they would invest Rs 25,000, about 61.9 percent said they would choose gold, far ahead of mutual funds (16.6 percent), fixed deposits (13 percent), stocks (6.6 percent), and crypto (1.9 percent), the survey showed.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The findings also indicate that gold buying is becoming more personal and investment-driven rather than tradition-led. Around 66.7 percent of respondents said their gold purchases were primarily their own decision, reflecting a shift in mindset among younger investors.

Another notable trend is the move toward smaller and more frequent purchases. Nearly 62 percent of recent gold purchases were below 5 grams, suggesting that younger buyers are entering the market gradually instead of making large, occasional purchases.

Gold’s appeal becomes even stronger during uncertain economic conditions. The survey found that 65.7 percent of respondents consider gold the safest investment option compared with bank savings, mutual funds, or equities.

For many young earners, gold is no longer bought only for weddings or family occasions. Nearly 24 percent said their first gold purchase was linked to receiving their first salary, while 23.9 percent bought gold as an investment decision, signalling changing motivations behind gold ownership.

Overall, the survey highlights that while investment behaviour among young Indians is evolving, gold continues to play a central role as a trusted store of value and financial safety net.