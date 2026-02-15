Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3017182https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/from-first-salary-to-first-investment-why-young-indians-are-choosing-gold-3017182.html
NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceFrom first salary to first investment — Why young Indians are choosing gold
GOLD INVESTMENT

From first salary to first investment — Why young Indians are choosing gold

When asked how they would invest Rs 25,000, about 61.9 percent said they would choose gold, far ahead of mutual funds (16.6 percent), fixed deposits (13 percent), stocks (6.6 percent), and crypto (1.9 percent), the survey showed.

 

Written By Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2026, 02:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

From first salary to first investment — Why young Indians are choosing goldFile Photo

New Delhi: Gold continues to remain the most trusted investment option among young Indians, even as access to financial products like mutual funds, stocks, and cryptocurrencies expands, according to a recent consumer survey.

The Smytten PulseAI survey, conducted among 5,000 consumers aged 18–39, found that 62 percent of respondents chose gold as their preferred investment, highlighting the metal’s enduring appeal among Gen Z and Millennials.

When asked how they would invest Rs 25,000, about 61.9 percent said they would choose gold, far ahead of mutual funds (16.6 percent), fixed deposits (13 percent), stocks (6.6 percent), and crypto (1.9 percent), the survey showed.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The findings also indicate that gold buying is becoming more personal and investment-driven rather than tradition-led. Around 66.7 percent of respondents said their gold purchases were primarily their own decision, reflecting a shift in mindset among younger investors.

Another notable trend is the move toward smaller and more frequent purchases. Nearly 62 percent of recent gold purchases were below 5 grams, suggesting that younger buyers are entering the market gradually instead of making large, occasional purchases.

Gold’s appeal becomes even stronger during uncertain economic conditions. The survey found that 65.7 percent of respondents consider gold the safest investment option compared with bank savings, mutual funds, or equities.

For many young earners, gold is no longer bought only for weddings or family occasions. Nearly 24 percent said their first gold purchase was linked to receiving their first salary, while 23.9 percent bought gold as an investment decision, signalling changing motivations behind gold ownership.

Overall, the survey highlights that while investment behaviour among young Indians is evolving, gold continues to play a central role as a trusted store of value and financial safety net.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Aman Choudhary

Sub-Editor - Business Desk

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Maharashtra ATS
Maharashtra ATS launches major search operations; raids 21 locations
Uttar Pradesh news
UP CM addresses public grievances during 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur
bodycon dress
Trendy Bodycon Dresses for a Stunning Date Night Look
Usman Tariq MS Dhoni connection
Salesman to Pakistan's X-Factor: How MS Dhoni revived Usman Tariq's career
Bangladesh Election 2026
Mamata Banerjee sends flowers, sweets to 'Tarique bhai' after BNP's victory
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Bumper Lottery Result 15-2-2026 Samrudhi SM 42 Lucky Draw Shortly
himanshi khurana
Bigg Boss 13’s Himanshi Khurana receives Rs 10 crore extortion threat
pakistan asim munir
Pak insulted at global stage? Munir almost stopped outside Munich event |Video
Forex Reserve
India forex reserves drop $6.7 billion from record high to $717.1
US Iran Israel Crisis
Maximum pressure on Iran: Trump, Netanyahu target oil sales to China