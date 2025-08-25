New Delhi: Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO Radhika Gupta emphasizes that saving is the cornerstone of financial success and compares the practice of saving to net practice before a cricket match. Gupta claims that just as a player can only enter a game after practicing on the net, an investor can get wealthy after perfecting the art of saving.

In her new book, Mango Millionaire, Gupta compares saving to net practice before a cricket match and says that savings are the foundation of financial success. She says, “No player would dream of walking into a match without net practice,” and continues, “No investor can succeed without mastering saving first.” She says, "Savings trains discipline, while investing becomes the real game where goals are scored and wealth is built."

10-30-50 savings rule

In her book, Gupta presents the 10-30-50 rule, a methodical approach to accumulating wealth. According to her, following the 10-30-50 savings rule will contribute to the building of lifetime wealth.

10 percent in 20s

According to Gupta, one can safely try to save at least 10 percent of their salary between the ages of twenty and thirty. Gupta says that beginners should start small and expand gradually over time.

30 percent in 30s–40s

According to Gupta, one may save at least 30 percent of their income when their money inflow increase between the ages of thirty and forty.

50 percent in 40s+

Gupta says that from the age of forty, one will be earning at their highest potential and they can save at least 50 percent of their income, noting expenses like retirement and children's education.

Savings Deducted at Source

To make saving seamless, Gupta introduces the SDS hack (Savings Deducted at Source), inspired by the TDS (Tax Deducted at Source). She says, "Imagine if your money was automatically routed to SIPs, RDs, or FDs before you could spend it—like a financial autopilot steering you toward your goals."

Habits beat amount

Gupta says that the practice of saving money is more important than the amount of money saved. "Initially, forming the habit of saving is more important than the percentage of money you save,” she says.

Authored by Radhika Gupta and Niranjan Avasthi, Mango Millionaire is a crisp guide to smart financial planning. From budgeting and saving to investing, debt management, risk and taxes, the book provides practical advice to enable people to take control of their financial future.