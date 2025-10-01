From LPG Hike To IRCTC Booking Rules: Major Changes Effective October 1—Full Details Here

New Delhi: From October 1, a host of new money-related rules have kicked in that will affect people across the country. From changes in the National Pension System (NPS) and IRCTC’s ticket booking policy to revised bank charges, higher Speed Post rates, and a new cheque clearing system by the RBI — these updates are set to impact your daily life and monthly budget.

Let’s break down the key changes you need to know:

IRCTC Introduces Aadhaar-Based Ticket Booking

For the first 15 minutes after the reservation window opens, only Aadhaar-verified users can book tickets on IRCTC. This step is aimed at curbing black marketing and giving genuine travellers a fair chance.

RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged at 5.5%

The RBI has decided to hold the key repo rate steady at 5.50%, maintaining a neutral stance. Earlier in 2025, the central bank had cut the rate by 100 basis points but has paused since August.

Banks Revise Charges and Rules

HDFC Bank: Imperia customers now need Rs 1 crore TRV or a quarterly balance of ₹15 lakh. Salaried customers must earn Rs 3 lakh per month in their HDFC corporate account.

YES Bank: Salary account holders face new charges on RuPay debit cards, ATM withdrawals, cheque bouncing, and low salary credits.

Punjab National Bank (PNB): Locker rentals and stop-payment charges have been increased across rural, semi-urban, and urban areas.

RBI Brings Faster Cheque Clearing

Starting October 4, the RBI will shift to continuous cheque clearing. Instead of waiting two days, cheques will now be cleared within hours. Banks like HDFC and ICICI are preparing to roll this out.

NPS Gets More Flexible With 100% Equity Option

Non-government NPS subscribers can now invest their entire savings in equities. Under the Multiple Scheme Framework (MSF), they can also select multiple investment schemes under one PAN, offering greater flexibility.

Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Hiked

Oil companies have raised the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by ₹15.50. In Delhi, the cylinder will now cost Rs 1,595.50, effective October 1.

Speed Post Gets Costlier With New Security Features

India Post has revised Speed Post charges. Sending documents outside the local area will now cost at least ₹47. A new OTP-based delivery system with real-time tracking is also being introduced.

Updated NPS Service Charges

PFRDA has introduced new charges for NPS subscribers. An e-PRAN kit now costs ₹18, a physical PRAN card ₹40, while transaction charges have been waived.

New Atal Pension Yojana Form

A new registration form for the Atal Pension Yojana is now mandatory. The old version will no longer be accepted, and the updated form can be downloaded from the post office website.