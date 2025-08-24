From Party To Profit: How Jackie Shroff’s Family Turned Rs 1 Lakh Into Rs 100 Crore

New Delhi: Bollywood veteran Jackie Shroff and his family turned a chance encounter into one of their biggest business wins. What started as an investment idea eventually became a mega deal when the family secured a stake in Sony Entertainment Television’s India launch.

The investment proved extraordinary — with returns reportedly transforming Rs 1 lakh into nearly Rs 100 crore over 15 years, cementing itself as a milestone moment for the Shroffs.

Ayesha Shroff on the Investment Journey

In a recent interview with Zero1 Hustle by Zerodha, Jackie Shroff’s wife and film producer Ayesha Shroff recalled how the Sony deal was sealed.

“It was much more than that, and if you apply that concept, it was like Rs 1 lakh to Rs 100 crore back then,” she explained, describing the family’s spectacular returns.

Cracking the Deal Took Over a Year

According to Ayesha, the deal was not easy to crack. A group of seven friends came together for the negotiation, each bringing a unique skill. Jackie Shroff contributed his star power, while others came from banking, television, and technology backgrounds.

“We wooed Sony for one year. The negotiations, the paperwork, the due diligence — it was a lot of fun, but also a real challenge. We were competing against some of India’s biggest business houses,” she recalled.

The Turning Point: A Party Idea

When discussions seemed stuck, Ayesha suggested a bold move — hosting a grand party to impress the Sony executives. “We decided one night that it was either celebrate or say goodbye. So, we threw a party and invited everyone,” she said.

The Shroffs hosted the event at Archie’s on Marine Drive, and true to their reputation, the entire Mumbai film industry turned up.

The Deal Gets Sealed After the Party

The Sony boss, who had flown in from Los Angeles, attended the party and witnessed the Shroff family’s influence across Bollywood. By the end of the night, the decision was made.

“At 6 a.m., when the party ended, he said, ‘Forget everything else, we are doing this deal with you.’ The contract was signed the very next day,” Ayesha revealed.

A Profitable Exit in 2005

The partnership between the Shroffs and Sony lasted 15 years, after which both sides completed their agreement with a highly successful exit in 2005. By then, the investment had grown exponentially, turning into one of the most remarkable business wins for a Bollywood family.

Jackie Shroff’s Net Worth Today

As of August 2025, Jackie Shroff’s estimated net worth stands close to ₹400 crore, according to media reports. The actor continues to appear in major films, including Housefull 5, Good Bad Ugly, and Tanvi The Great.

Sony TV India, on the other hand, has grown into one of the largest entertainment networks in the country. A CRISIL Ratings report pegged its net worth at around ₹770 crore as of March 31, 2025.