From Passbook To Claims: All EPFO Services You Can Access On The Umang App– Check List

New Delhi: The Umang app makes it easy for EPFO subscribers to access important Provident Fund services without visiting an office or filling out paperwork. From viewing your passbook to submitting claims, everything can be done in one place right from your phone. It’s a convenient way to stay updated on your PF account and manage your retirement savings on the go.

With the Umang app, EPFO subscribers can do it all from raising and tracking claims to downloading their UAN card, viewing their passbook, or even generating a scheme certificate all in one convenient place.

File a Claim Easily

EPFO subscribers can raise a claim directly through the Umang app using their selected UAN (Universal Account Number). To access this service, you’ll need to log in with your mobile number and MPIN. If you're a first-time user, make sure to register on the app before proceeding. (Also Read: RBI Launches Consumer Confidence Surveys For Rural And Urban Households)

Track Your Claim Status

Once a claim is submitted, you can use the app to track its status. While the Umang app shows only non-financial details, it helps you stay updated on the progress linked to your Member ID.

Download Your UAN Card

Need your UAN card on hand? The Umang app lets you download it quickly by simply entering your date of birth. It’s a handy way to access your employment details anytime. (Also Read: Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Account Re-KYC: How To Keep Your Account Active And Avoid Service Disruption)

Check Your PF Passbook

Stay informed about your Provident Fund contributions. The app shows a summary of your PF account transactions for the last three months on-screen, and the full statement can be downloaded as a PDF.

Apply for a Scheme Certificate

Leaving your job but planning to rejoin later? Through the app, you can apply for a Scheme Certificate under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS). This helps you carry forward your pensionable service when you join a new organisation in the future.

Secure Your EPFO Account with Face Authentication on Umang

Umang has introduced Aadhaar-based Face Authentication to make EPFO services easier and more secure. This new feature allows users to access services using just their face — no need for physical documents or in-person verification.

Here’s how it helps:

- Get Your UAN Instantly: First-time users can now generate their UAN using face recognition, making the registration process faster and smoother.

- Activate Your UAN with Ease: If you already have a UAN, you can now activate it quickly using face authentication — no extra steps required.

- Verify Your Identity Securely: Existing users can confirm their identity using face verification, helping reduce errors and improve account safety.