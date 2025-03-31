From PPF, KVP To Sukanya Samriddhi And More: Check Interest Rates Of 11 Post Office Savings Scheme For April-June 2025 Quarter

New Delhi: Interest rates on small savings schemes has once again been unchanged by the government for April-June 2025 Quarter. The interest rates on these schemes ranging to PPF, Sukanya Samriddhi and NSC, has been kept on hold for the fifth straight quarter beginning April 1, 2025.

Interest rates of these small savings scheme will remain unchanged for the first quarter of the next fiscal, beginning April 1, 2025, a notification issued by the finance ministry has said.

"The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the first quarter of FY 2025-26 starting from 1st April, 2025 and ending on 30th June, 2025 shall remain unchanged from those notified for the fourth quarter (1st January, 2025 to 31st March, 2025) of FY 2024-25," said a finance ministry notification.

Check Rate Latest Rate Of Interest Of All 13 Small Savings Scheme applicable For April-June 2025

Sl.No. Instruments Rate of interest Compounding Frequency* 01. Post Office Savings Account 4.0 Annually 02. 1 Year Time Deposit 6.9 (Annual Interest ₹708 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly 03. 2 Year Time Deposit 7.0 (Annual Interest ₹719 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly 04. 3 Year Time Deposit 7.1 (Annual Interest ₹719 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly 05. 5 Year Time Deposit 7.5 (Annual Interest ₹771 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly 06. 5 Year Recurring Deposit Scheme 6.7 Quarterly 07. Senior Citizen Savings Scheme 8.2 (Quarterly Interest ₹205 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly and Paid 08. Monthly Income Account 7.4 (Monthly Interest ₹62 for ₹10,000/-) Monthly and paid 09. National Savings Certificate (VIII Issue) 7.7 (Maturity Value ₹14,490 for ₹10,000/-) Annually 10. Public Provident Fund Scheme 7.1 Annually 11. Kisan Vikas Patra 7.5 (will mature in 115 months) Annually 12. Mahila Samman Savings Certificate 7.5 (Maturity Value ₹11,602 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly 13. Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme 8.2 Annually



The interest rate on small savings schemes, which is majorly operated by post offices, is notified by the government on quarterly basis.