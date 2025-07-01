Advertisement
From PPF, KVP To Sukanya Samriddhi And More: Check Interest Rates Of 11 Post Office Savings Scheme For July-September 2025 Quarter

Check Rate Latest Rate Of Interest Of All 13 Small Savings Scheme applicable For July-September 2025

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2025, 09:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Interest rates on small savings schemes has once again been unchanged by the government for July-September 2025 Quarter. The interest rates on these schemes ranging to PPF, Sukanya Samriddhi and NSC, has been kept on hold for the sixth straight quarter beginning July 1, 2025.

Interest rates of these small savings scheme will remain unchanged for the first quarter of the next fiscal, beginning July 1, 2025, a notification issued by the finance ministry has said.

"The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the second quarter of FY 2025-26 starting from 1st July, 2025 and ending on 30th September, 2025 shall remain unchanged from those notified for the first quarter (1st April, 2025 to 30th June, 2025) of FY 2025-26," the finance ministry said in a notification.

Sl.No. Instruments Rate of interest Compounding Frequency*
01. Post Office Savings Account 4.0 Annually
02. 1 Year Time Deposit 6.9 (Annual Interest ₹708 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly
03. 2 Year Time Deposit 7.0 (Annual Interest ₹719 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly
04. 3 Year Time Deposit 7.1 (Annual Interest ₹719 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly
05. 5 Year Time Deposit 7.5 (Annual Interest ₹771 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly
06. 5 Year Recurring Deposit Scheme 6.7 Quarterly
07. Senior Citizen Savings Scheme 8.2 (Quarterly Interest ₹205 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly and Paid
08. Monthly Income Account 7.4 (Monthly Interest ₹62 for ₹10,000/-) Monthly and paid
09. National Savings Certificate (VIII Issue) 7.7 (Maturity Value ₹14,490 for ₹10,000/-) Annually
10. Public Provident Fund Scheme 7.1 Annually
11. Kisan Vikas Patra 7.5 (will mature in 115 months) Annually
12. Mahila Samman Savings Certificate 7.5 (Maturity Value ₹11,602 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly
13. Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme 8.2 Annually


The interest rate on small savings schemes, which is majorly operated by post offices, is notified by the government on quarterly basis.

 

