From PPF, KVP To Sukanya Samriddhi And More: Check Interest Rates Of 11 Post Office Savings Scheme For July-September 2025 Quarter
Check Rate Latest Rate Of Interest Of All 13 Small Savings Scheme applicable For July-September 2025
New Delhi: Interest rates on small savings schemes has once again been unchanged by the government for July-September 2025 Quarter. The interest rates on these schemes ranging to PPF, Sukanya Samriddhi and NSC, has been kept on hold for the sixth straight quarter beginning July 1, 2025.
Interest rates of these small savings scheme will remain unchanged for the first quarter of the next fiscal, beginning July 1, 2025, a notification issued by the finance ministry has said.
"The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the second quarter of FY 2025-26 starting from 1st July, 2025 and ending on 30th September, 2025 shall remain unchanged from those notified for the first quarter (1st April, 2025 to 30th June, 2025) of FY 2025-26," the finance ministry said in a notification.
|Sl.No.
|Instruments
|Rate of interest
|Compounding Frequency*
|01.
|Post Office Savings Account
|4.0
|Annually
|02.
|1 Year Time Deposit
|6.9 (Annual Interest ₹708 for ₹10,000/-)
|Quarterly
|03.
|2 Year Time Deposit
|7.0 (Annual Interest ₹719 for ₹10,000/-)
|Quarterly
|04.
|3 Year Time Deposit
|7.1 (Annual Interest ₹719 for ₹10,000/-)
|Quarterly
|05.
|5 Year Time Deposit
|7.5 (Annual Interest ₹771 for ₹10,000/-)
|Quarterly
|06.
|5 Year Recurring Deposit Scheme
|6.7
|Quarterly
|07.
|Senior Citizen Savings Scheme
|8.2 (Quarterly Interest ₹205 for ₹10,000/-)
|Quarterly and Paid
|08.
|Monthly Income Account
|7.4 (Monthly Interest ₹62 for ₹10,000/-)
|Monthly and paid
|09.
|National Savings Certificate (VIII Issue)
|7.7 (Maturity Value ₹14,490 for ₹10,000/-)
|Annually
|10.
|Public Provident Fund Scheme
|7.1
|Annually
|11.
|Kisan Vikas Patra
|7.5 (will mature in 115 months)
|Annually
|12.
|Mahila Samman Savings Certificate
|7.5 (Maturity Value ₹11,602 for ₹10,000/-)
|Quarterly
|13.
|Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme
|8.2
|Annually
The interest rate on small savings schemes, which is majorly operated by post offices, is notified by the government on quarterly basis.
