From Rs 12 LPA Salary To Rs 24 LPA In 2 Years: Software Professional From Tier-3 Engineering College Shares Career Growth

New Delhi: A software professional who graduated from a tier-3 engineering college shared his remarkable career growth on Reddit, describing how his annual income increased from Rs 12 lakh to more than Rs 24 lakh in two years. Netizens have found the story inspirational and asked for guidance on how to advance in their careers.

The user shared the post with the title, "How i reached 24 LPA (started with 12LPA 2 years ago)". Sharing about his journey, the user said that he is an electrical engineering graduate from a Tier 3 college. He started working as an SDE intern at a startup in the middle of his 3rd year for Rs 25000 and after 5 months the stipend increased to Rs 35000.

The user said that in his final year, he worked as an intern for Rs 45000 for another start-up and was promoted to full time status after 6 months for Rs 12 lakhs per year. After one year of full time employment, his salary increased to Rs 18 lakhs per year. After his second hike, his annual salary reached Rs 24 lakhs.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The user said that he switched only once during his internship and then stayed with the same employer. "I have only switched once during my internship and after that stayed at same company," he wrote.

The user has requested suggestions on how he might develop and stay on track with his profession as he is "feeling really complacent lately."

In a later update, he outlined his approach to landing internships and jobs. He said that he used to approach early-stage startup founders who had recently received funding on LinkedIn. The recently funded startups could be found on any news platform or startup schools like YC. He used to go to the YC startup directory, filter by recent batches and then go to the founder's LinkedIn page and send his resume.

Netizens Reaction



The post has received a flood of comments with several users asking the redditor for suggestions and guidance on how to succeed in their career.

One user commented, "I am a 2nd year electrical engineering student, can you guide me how you got the internship in 3rd year, what specific skills you had?"

Another user commented, "It feels good to hear this from people who have achieved from tier 3, I'm a final year student trying to be in your shoes."

One user commented, "I'm from tier3 college. Earning 30k rn . As a grad. You don't need to do anything jus paste your resume on naukari and recruiters will contact you."

One user said, "I really love such early stage startup’s where your efforts are actually valued, get to learn amazing stuff, build products that are actually used by client worldwide and most importantly they pay you well. Not many do this."