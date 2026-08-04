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  • /From Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per month: Will EPF wage ceiling be implemented from 1 April 2027? Check what reports say

From Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per month: Will EPF wage ceiling be implemented from 1 April 2027? Check what reports say

At present, only those with a basic monthly salary of up to Rs 15,000 are mandatorily covered under the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) and Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) framework. Employees earning above this can opt out. Employers are not legally required to enrol them. 

Written ByReema Sharma
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 04:17 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 04:20 PM IST
From Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per month: Will EPF wage ceiling be implemented from 1 April 2027? Check what reports say

About the Author

Reema Sharma

Reema Sharma

After her graduation in philosophy and master's in mass communication, Reema Sharma waded into the field of journalism. 

She has extensively written on matters of personal finance ; conducted interviews with domain experts, thus giving the readers an informative choice on budgeting, saving, debt management, and investing.

With over two decades of dedicated experience in writing business news, she has converted complex financial concepts into practical, actionable information.

In the past 20 years, she has focused on churning out countless business stories for the readers. She has had the opportunity to interview high profile personalities like RBI Dy Gov Usha Tharot and Noble Laureate Kailash Satyarthi. She has done countless interviews with economists, tax and investment experts. 
Before joining Zee, she has worked in several esteemed media organizations like HT, ETV and the Pioneer.

Over the years, business has become her cup of tea. When she isn't analysing the latest financial trends, she either has a song on her lips or is tucking into delicious grub.

Reema Sharma can be reached at: reema.sharma@zeemedia.com or X:  https://x.com/reema7sharma

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