From Rs 25,000 To Rs 2.4 Crore: CA Shares Investment Tips, Strategy On How Compound Interest Builds Wealth

New Delhi: Chartered Accountant Nitin Kaushik believes true wealth lies in consistent habits and not in high returns. Kaushik asserts that wealth needs to be managed and not be chased as "wealth is not one day miracle it is a 20 year habit."

In a recent post on X, Kaushik broke down what he calls "two underrated money habits that quietly make you rich while others keep trying to invest." Kaushik says that most people think they are bad with money. But actually, they are "just bad with systems."

— CA Nitin Kaushik (FCA) | LLB (@Finance_Bareek) November 9, 2025

According to Kaushik, even if someone makes Rs 1 lakh or Rs 10 lakh a month, their money will disappear more quickly than a salary credit alert if it is not structured. He said that wealth does not grow from "income it grows from intention".

Kaushik claims that there are two easy ways that people can make money work for them. Kaushik said that the first one is compound interest. He wrote, "If you invest Rs 25,000/month at 12 pc annual return, you will have Rs 20 lakh in 5 years. But stay consistent for 20 years and it becomes Rs 2.4 crore."

— CA Nitin Kaushik (FCA) | LLB (@Finance_Bareek) November 9, 2025

According to Kaushik, the second one is portfolio rebalancing. According to Kaushik, "It is not about chasing returns it is about staying sane." He further said, "Suppose you started with 70 pc equity and 30pc debt. If markets rally, that might turn into 85-15 pc. Rebalancing brings it back protecting profits and cutting potential losses before they happen."

Kaushik said that money should not be chased but managed. He wrote, "Money does not need to be chased. It needs to be managed. Keep your emotions out, keep your strategy in. Wealth is not one day miracle it is a 20 year habit."