From Rs 300 In 1952 To Rs 15,000 In 2014 And Present-- Check Out How EPF Wage Limit Has Changed In 74 Years

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the government to consider taking a decision within four months on the issue of revision of the existing basic salary ceiling of Rs 15,000 for enrolment under the Employees' Provident Fund scheme.

The EPFO currently excludes from coverage those whose salaries exceed Rs 15,000 per month.

All employees with basic pay up to Rs 15,000 are required to contribute to the Employees' Provident Fund. However, beyond this limit, EPF contributions are optional for those who joined after September 1, 2014. Over the past several decades, EPS wage limit has been revised several times.

From 1952 To 2026: Check Out How EPF Wage Limit Has Changed In 74 Years

Period Wage And Limit Per Month (CHANGE OF WAGE LIMIT {PARA 2(f) OF EPF SCHEME 1952})

01.11.1952 to 31.05.1957: Rs 300

01.06.1957 to 30.12.1962: Rs 500

31.12.1962 to 10.12.1976: Rs 1,000

11.12.1976 to 31.08.1985: Rs 1,600

01.09.1985 to 31.10.1990: Rs 2,500

01.11.1990 to 30.09.1994: Rs 3,500

01.10.1994 to 31.05.2001: Rs 5,000

01.06.2001 to 31.08.2014: Rs 6,500

01.09.2014 onwards: Rs 15,000