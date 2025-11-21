From Rs 70 LPA To 0: Indian Techie With 18 Years Experience Fails To Get Job For 7 Months

New Delhi: An Indian techie having over 18 years of experience has become hopeless after failing to get a job. After being fired by a Nifty50 company, the mid-level manager who was earning around 70 lakh annually is now back to zero.

The techie took to Reddit to share his job searching difficulties of what he calls "depressing last 7 months". The techie was fired by one of the Nifty50 companies due to restructuring. He said, "Have over 18 years of experience in multiple industries in implementing new tech. Been through boardroom digital revolution and it worked well."

The Redditor claimed that he used to earn around 70 lakh annually from the company but now he is back to zero with savings quickly running out and a runway of only two months. "Was making around 70Lpa seven months back, now I am back to zero. My savings are depleting really fast and have a runway of just 2 months," he wrote.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Redditor said that everyone in his family is stressed and upset about the situation. He had recently bought a bigger house but had to rent it to someone else as he was unable to pay the EMI without his job.

The Redditor said he has tried LinkedIn, Naukri, references and consultants but nothing has worked. "Sadly I am not even getting any calls. In the past 7 months I have only got some calls from consultants and got only 2 interviews," he wrote.

The techie stated that he is ready to work at a lower pay but he is not receiving calls from any company. "At this level even friends cannot help much in getting a job as options are few. I am even okay for lower pay but not even getting calls. It is all crashing down and I am hopeless now."

Netizens Reactions

The post has received widespread response on social media with many sharing their personal experiences of being unemployed and others advising him to upgrade his skills to meet market demands.

One user commented, "I am going through something similar. 11 years of experience in the software industry. I am not getting any calls. Referrals are not working. Not sure what is wrong. I hope and pray things work out for you."

Another user commented, "Learn new skills. Look at job market, what is in demand. Try to learn those skills and upgrade. Project Manager jobs are actively getting automated."

"You are not getting selected because you are probably over qualified for most jobs you applied. Change your experience and titles as per job requirements," commented one user.

One user commented, "Keep your head down. I understand and know this feeling. Have Patience and faith something will turn up. Also if money is a challenge try liquidating ancestor land or gold."