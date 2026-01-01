From Sukanya Samriddhi To PPF --Check Rate Of Interest Of All 13 Small Savings Scheme For January-March Quarter 2026
The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the fourth quarter of FY 2025-26 has been kept unchanged.
New Delhi: The government announced the interest rates for small savings schemes viz PPF, Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme will remain for the fourth quarter of FY 2025-26.
Interest rates of these small savings scheme will remain unchanged for the January-March quarter, a notification issued by the finance ministry had said.
“The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the fourth quarter of FY 2025-26, starting from January 1, 2026, and ending on March 31, 2026, shall remain unchanged from those notified for the third quarter (September 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025) of FY 2025-26,” the ministry said.
Check Latest Rate Of Interest Of All 13 Small Savings Scheme applicable For January-March 2026 Quarter
|Sl.No.
|Instruments
|Rate of interest w.e.f 01.10.2025 to 31.12.2025
|Compounding Frequency*
|01.
|Post Office Savings Account
|4.0
|Annually
|02.
|1 Year Time Deposit
|6.9 (Annual Interest ₹708 for ₹10,000/-)
|Quarterly
|03.
|2 Year Time Deposit
|7.0 (Annual Interest ₹719 for ₹10,000/-)
|Quarterly
|04.
|3 Year Time Deposit
|7.1 (Annual Interest ₹719 for ₹10,000/-)
|Quarterly
|05.
|5 Year Time Deposit
|7.5 (Annual Interest ₹771 for ₹10,000/-)
|Quarterly
|06.
|5 Year Recurring Deposit Scheme
|6.7
|Quarterly
|07.
|Senior Citizen Savings Scheme
|8.2 (Quarterly Interest ₹205 for ₹10,000/-)
|Quarterly and Paid
|08.
|Monthly Income Account
|7.4 (Monthly Interest ₹62 for ₹10,000/-)
|Monthly and paid
|09.
|National Savings Certificate (VIII Issue)
|7.7 (Maturity Value ₹14,490 for ₹10,000/-)
|Annually
|10.
|Public Provident Fund Scheme
|7.1
|Annually
|11.
|Kisan Vikas Patra
|7.5 (will mature in 115 months)
|Annually
|12.
|Mahila Samman Savings Certificate
|7.5 (Maturity Value ₹11,602 for ₹10,000/-)
|Quarterly
|13.
|Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme
|8.2
|Annually
The interest rate on small savings schemes, which is majorly operated by post offices, is notified by the government on quarterly basis.
