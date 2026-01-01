Advertisement
Personal FinanceFrom Sukanya Samriddhi To PPF --Check Rate Of Interest Of All 13 Small Savings Scheme For January-March Quarter 2026
SMALL SAVINGS SCHEME

From Sukanya Samriddhi To PPF --Check Rate Of Interest Of All 13 Small Savings Scheme For January-March Quarter 2026

The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the fourth quarter of FY 2025-26 has been kept unchanged.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2026, 09:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
From Sukanya Samriddhi To PPF --Check Rate Of Interest Of All 13 Small Savings Scheme For January-March Quarter 2026

New Delhi: The government announced the interest rates for small savings schemes viz PPF, Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme will remain for the fourth quarter of FY 2025-26.

Interest rates of these small savings scheme will remain unchanged for the January-March quarter, a notification issued by the finance ministry had said.

“The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the fourth quarter of FY 2025-26, starting from January 1, 2026, and ending on March 31, 2026, shall remain unchanged from those notified for the third quarter (September 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025) of FY 2025-26,” the ministry said.

Check Latest Rate Of Interest Of All 13 Small Savings Scheme applicable For January-March 2026 Quarter

 
Sl.No. Instruments Rate of interest w.e.f 01.10.2025 to 31.12.2025 Compounding Frequency*
01. Post Office Savings Account 4.0 Annually
02. 1 Year Time Deposit 6.9 (Annual Interest ₹708 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly
03. 2 Year Time Deposit 7.0 (Annual Interest ₹719 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly
04. 3 Year Time Deposit 7.1 (Annual Interest ₹719 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly
05. 5 Year Time Deposit 7.5 (Annual Interest ₹771 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly
06. 5 Year Recurring Deposit Scheme 6.7 Quarterly
07. Senior Citizen Savings Scheme 8.2 (Quarterly Interest ₹205 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly and Paid
08. Monthly Income Account 7.4 (Monthly Interest ₹62 for ₹10,000/-) Monthly and paid
09. National Savings Certificate (VIII Issue) 7.7 (Maturity Value ₹14,490 for ₹10,000/-) Annually
10. Public Provident Fund Scheme 7.1 Annually
11. Kisan Vikas Patra 7.5 (will mature in 115 months) Annually
12. Mahila Samman Savings Certificate 7.5 (Maturity Value ₹11,602 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly
13. Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme 8.2 Annually

The interest rate on small savings schemes, which is majorly operated by post offices, is notified by the government on quarterly basis.

The interest rate on small savings schemes, which is majorly operated by post offices, is notified by the government on quarterly basis.

Reema Sharma

Business Editor

