/From Sukanya Samriddhi to PPF --Check rate of interest of all 13 small savings scheme for October-December quarter 2026

New Delhi: The government has announced that the interest rates for small savings schemes viz PPF, Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme will remain same for the third quarter of FY2026-27.
Interest rates applicable to various small savings schemes for the quarter starting October 1, 2026, and ending December 31, 2026, will remain the same as those notified for the July-September quarter, a notification issued by the finance ministry had said.
Check Latest Rate Of Interest Of All 13 Small Savings Scheme applicable For October-December Quarter
|Sl.No.
|Instruments
|Rate of interest w.e.f 01.10.2026 to 31.12.2026
|Compounding Frequency*
|01.
|Post Office Savings Account
|4.0
|Annually
|02.
|1 Year Time Deposit
|6.9 (Annual Interest ₹708 for ₹10,000/-)
|Quarterly
|03.
|2 Year Time Deposit
|7.0 (Annual Interest ₹719 for ₹10,000/-)
|Quarterly
|04.
|3 Year Time Deposit
|7.1 (Annual Interest ₹719 for ₹10,000/-)
|Quarterly
|05.
|5 Year Time Deposit
|7.5 (Annual Interest ₹771 for ₹10,000/-)
|Quarterly
|06.
|5 Year Recurring Deposit Scheme
|6.7
|Quarterly
|07.
|Senior Citizen Savings Scheme
|8.2 (Quarterly Interest ₹205 for ₹10,000/-)
|Quarterly and Paid
|08.
|Monthly Income Account
|7.4 (Monthly Interest ₹62 for ₹10,000/-)
|Monthly and paid
|09.
|National Savings Certificate (VIII Issue)
|7.7 (Maturity Value ₹14,490 for ₹10,000/-)
|Annually
|10.
|Public Provident Fund Scheme
|7.1
|Annually
|11.
|Kisan Vikas Patra
|7.5 (will mature in 115 months)
|Annually
|12.
|Mahila Samman Savings Certificate
|7.5 (Maturity Value ₹11,602 for ₹10,000/-)
|Quarterly
|13.
|Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme
|8.2
|Annually
Small savings schemes are widely used by retail investors seeking secure and predictable returns and play an important role in household financial planning.
The government's decision to maintain rates unchanged is expected to provide certainty to savers while preserving the attractiveness of these schemes amid evolving interest rate conditions.
The interest rate on small savings schemes, which is majorly operated by post offices,is notified by the government on quarterly basis.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.