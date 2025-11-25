Advertisement
SUCCESS STORY

From Village To Rs 35 LPA Salary: The Son Of A Security Guard In UP Is Earning Immense Praise For His Inspiring Journey; Reddit Post Goes Viral

The Redditor titled his post "From a Rural Village to a 35 LPA Salary, My Journey of Struggle, Responsibility and Growth", which is now going viral.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2025, 12:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
From Village To Rs 35 LPA Salary: The Son Of A Security Guard In UP Is Earning Immense Praise For His Inspiring Journey; Reddit Post Goes Viral

New Delhi: A man from a village who now earns 35 lakhs per year shares an inspiring journey of struggle, responsibility and growth on social media that has won countless hearts. 

Taking to Reddit, the man has shared an inspiring journey of resilience and determination as he battled all the challenges of life while continuing to climb the ladder of success. He said now when he looks back he feels "proud of how far life has brought me".

The Redditor titled his post "From a Rural Village to a 35 LPA Salary, My Journey of Struggle, Responsibility and Growth". The user said that he was born into a poor farming family in a village in Uttar Pradesh. His father was determined to provide them with a better life and relocated to Delhi to work as a security guard. 

After graduation, the man got placed at Accenture at a package of Rs 3.15 LPA. Then he switched to EY with a package of Rs 7.5 LPA. Tragedies continued to strike his family but he stood strong through personal losses and financial challenges. He was later promoted and his salary increased to Rs 1.1 LPA per month. He supported the education of his siblings and his sister got into IGDTUW and his brother joined DPS Sonepat. By taking a loan, he built his family home in his village in UP. 

Fast forward to August 2025 and the man has fully repaid the Rs 20 lakhs loan he took for his sister's wedding and home construction. His sister now has a job with an 11 LPA package and his brother is pursuing B Tech from SRM.

The user said, "Today, I earn Rs 32 LPA, working fully from home. I started at Rs 3.15 LPA in 2015. I have built a home, educated my siblings and stood strong through personal losses and financial challenges."

The man concluded his post saying, "I may not have big savings right now, but my biggest wealth is the fact that I kept moving forward, no matter how hard life hit me. Because success is not just about what you earn, it is about what you overcome."

Netizens Reactions
The Reddit post has gone viral with overwhelming response from users who are calling the man a true example of strength, responsibility and perseverance. 

One user said, "Take my Salute, You Deserve Respect. Keep marching Forward."

Another user said, "Absolutely inspiring ur journey is a true example of strength, responsibility and perseverance. Respect sir, u did not just rise, u lifted your entire family with u. Salute to ur grit."

One user said, "This is really very inspiring and its required an immense ammount of courage to go through all the hurdles."

Another user said, "Huge respect to you brother, some people are born with a silver spoon in their mouths, people like you fight the world for it. Keep fighting for ur family, hope you give the life you never had."

"Sir, your journey is truly inspiring. The way you lifted your whole family while facing so many hardships shows incredible strength. Massive respect to you," commented one user.

