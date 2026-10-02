Gandhi Jayanti 2026 bank holiday: Branches to be closed across India today

New Delhi: Bank branches across the country will remain closed on Friday account of Gandhi Jayanti 2026. According to the RBI holiday calendar, banks across India will be closed uniformly today. Gandhi Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, fondly remembered as the Father of the Nation.
Known for leading India’s freedom struggle through peaceful movements like the Salt March and Quit India Movement, his legacy of non-violence continues to inspire the world. The day is also observed globally as the International Day of Non-Violence.
Across India, tributes are paid at Raj Ghat in New Delhi and other places, with prayer meetings, programs, and commemorations held to honour his life and principles.
Bank Holidays to Watch in October
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: October 2
Mahalaya Amavasye: October 10
Maha Saptami: October 17
Dussehra (Mahashtami)/Maha Navami/Ayutha Pooja/Durga Puja/Vijaya Dashomi/Durga Ashtami: October 19
Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi) (Aaso sud-10)/Mahanavami, Ayudhapooja/Durga Puja: October 20
Vijaya Dasami/Durga Puja (Dasain): October 21
Durga Puja (Dasain): October 22
Durga Puja (Dasain): October 23
Laxmi Puja/Accession Day/Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday: October 26
Karva Chauth: October 29
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday: October 31
Bank Closures for Weekends in October 2026
In addition to the holidays, banks are closed on the following weekends:
October 4, 2026 (Sunday)
October 11, 2026 (Sunday)
October 18, 2026 (Sunday)
October 25, 2026 (Sunday)
- Second Saturday: October 10
- Fourth Saturday: October 24
The Reserve Bank of India categorises its holidays into three groups: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it's important to note that bank holidays differ from state to state and are not observed by all banks. These holidays are often based on local festivals or specific occasions announced in those states.
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