Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 bank holiday: Branches to be closed in THESE states today

New Delhi: Bank branches will remain closed in various states owing celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday, 14 September 2026. Before visiting your bank branch, you must note down the list of states where Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated owing to which banks will remain closed today.
RBI has said that banks will be closed on September 14 account of Ganesh Chaturthi/Ganesh Puja/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Hartalika in a few states.
Here is the list of CITIES where banks will be closed on account of Ganesh Chaturthi as per the RBI LIST
According to the RBI holiday calendar, banks across India will not be closed uniformly on Ganesh Chaturthi. RBI list says there will be holiday in all banks in Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Vijayawada on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Banks elsewhere in the country will function normally.
According to the RBI's list, bank branches will be closed on various days in September 2026 for different holidays across the country. Here are the key dates:
Janmashtami (Vaishnva) (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi: September 4
Elections in the jurisdiction of Jaipur Municipal Corporation: September 11
Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva: September 12
Ganesh Chaturthi/Ganesh Puja/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Hartalika: September 14
Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Nuakhai/Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day): September 15
Unitarian Anniversary Day: September 18
Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva/Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi: September 21
Karma Puja: September 22
Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji: September 23
Indrajatra: September 25
In addition to the holidays, banks are closed on the following weekends:
September 6, 2026 (Sunday)
September 13, 2026 (Sunday)
September 20, 2026 (Sunday)
September 27, 2026 (Sunday)
- Second Saturday: September 12
- Fourth Saturday: September 26
The Reserve Bank of India categorises its holidays into three groups: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it's important to note that bank holidays differ from state to state and are not observed by all banks. These holidays are often based on local festivals or specific occasions announced in those states.
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