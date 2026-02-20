Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3018945https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/gaudium-ivf-ipo-day-1-price-band-gmp-listing-timeline-all-you-need-to-know-3018945.html
NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGaudium IVF IPO Day 1: Price band, GMP, Listing timeline — All you need to know
GAUDIUM IVF IPO

Gaudium IVF IPO Day 1: Price band, GMP, Listing timeline — All you need to know

The total size of the Gaudium IVF IPO is Rs 165 crore and is divided into two parts. It includes a fresh issue of 1.14 crore shares worth Rs 90 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 95 lakh shares amounting to Rs 75 crore. 

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2026, 01:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Gaudium IVF IPO Day 1: Price band, GMP, Listing timeline — All you need to knowImage credit: Freepik

New Delhi: Fertility care provider Gaudium IVF and Women Health has opened its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription today, February 20. This marks a significant moment for India’s reproductive healthcare space. Ahead of the launch, the company raised Rs 49.5 crore from anchor investors, signalling early investor interest. The Rs 165 crore issue will remain open till February 24 and is set to make history, as Gaudium IVF becomes the first fertility care company in India to tap the public markets.

IPO Structure Explained

The total size of the Gaudium IVF IPO is Rs 165 crore and is divided into two parts. It includes a fresh issue of 1.14 crore shares worth Rs 90 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 95 lakh shares amounting to Rs 75 crore. In a fresh issue, the funds go directly to the company to support its growth plans, while in an OFS, existing shareholders sell part of their stake and receive the proceeds.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Price Band and Investment Details

Gaudium IVF has fixed the IPO price band at Rs 75 to Rs 79 per share. Each lot consists of 189 shares. At the upper price band of Rs 79, retail investors will need a minimum investment of Rs 14,931 for one lot. Small non-institutional investors (NIIs) will have to apply for at least 14 lots, amounting to Rs 2,09,034, while big NIIs will need to bid for a minimum of 67 lots, which comes to around Rs 10,00,377.

Key Dates to Watch

The Gaudium IVF IPO will close for subscription on February 24. The basis of allotment is likely to be finalised on February 25, and refunds, if any, will also be initiated the same day. Shares are expected to be credited to investors’ demat accounts on February 26, with the stock scheduled to list on the exchanges on February 27. The shares will be listed on both the NSE and BSE.

Grey Market Premium (GMP) Update

The grey market premium (GMP) for the Gaudium IVF IPO currently stands at Rs 8.5. This suggests the shares are trading around ₹87.5 in the grey market, about 10.76% higher than the upper price band of Rs 79. However, the GMP has seen some cooling in recent days and was earlier as high as Rs 15, indicating a slight dip in unofficial market sentiment.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Anupama Jha

Sub-Editor - Web Desk

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Poor sleep quality
Making these 5 sleep mistakes? Here’s how they affect your health
private sector growth
India's private sector growth strengthens to 3-month high: HSBC
India AI Impact Summit 2026
Tharoor diverges from party's stance, backs India's AI summit
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result 20-02-2026 Suvarna Keralam SK-41 Lucky Draw SHORTLY
Indian Navy
India nears sea-based nuclear triad with third Arihant-Class submarine
Ranveer Singh threat case
Ranveer Singh receives threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang, demands Rs 10 cr
Manik Gupta umpire death
Veteran umpire Manik Gupta dies after Bee attack during cricket match in Unnao
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra celebrates her heritage, sings Punjabi folk song
8th Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission salary calculator scam: Govt warns employees
Kritika Kamra Gaurav Kapur wedding
Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur’s wedding: Signing ceremony to reception bash