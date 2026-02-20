Gaudium IVF IPO Day 1: Price band, GMP, Listing timeline — All you need to know

New Delhi: Fertility care provider Gaudium IVF and Women Health has opened its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription today, February 20. This marks a significant moment for India’s reproductive healthcare space. Ahead of the launch, the company raised Rs 49.5 crore from anchor investors, signalling early investor interest. The Rs 165 crore issue will remain open till February 24 and is set to make history, as Gaudium IVF becomes the first fertility care company in India to tap the public markets.

IPO Structure Explained

The total size of the Gaudium IVF IPO is Rs 165 crore and is divided into two parts. It includes a fresh issue of 1.14 crore shares worth Rs 90 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 95 lakh shares amounting to Rs 75 crore. In a fresh issue, the funds go directly to the company to support its growth plans, while in an OFS, existing shareholders sell part of their stake and receive the proceeds.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Price Band and Investment Details

Gaudium IVF has fixed the IPO price band at Rs 75 to Rs 79 per share. Each lot consists of 189 shares. At the upper price band of Rs 79, retail investors will need a minimum investment of Rs 14,931 for one lot. Small non-institutional investors (NIIs) will have to apply for at least 14 lots, amounting to Rs 2,09,034, while big NIIs will need to bid for a minimum of 67 lots, which comes to around Rs 10,00,377.

Key Dates to Watch

The Gaudium IVF IPO will close for subscription on February 24. The basis of allotment is likely to be finalised on February 25, and refunds, if any, will also be initiated the same day. Shares are expected to be credited to investors’ demat accounts on February 26, with the stock scheduled to list on the exchanges on February 27. The shares will be listed on both the NSE and BSE.

Grey Market Premium (GMP) Update

The grey market premium (GMP) for the Gaudium IVF IPO currently stands at Rs 8.5. This suggests the shares are trading around ₹87.5 in the grey market, about 10.76% higher than the upper price band of Rs 79. However, the GMP has seen some cooling in recent days and was earlier as high as Rs 15, indicating a slight dip in unofficial market sentiment.