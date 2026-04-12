Gauging 8th Pay Commission's implementation period by past trends: 5th CPC took 3.5 years, 6th CPC 2 years, 7th CPC 2.5 years

New Delhi: As central government employees and pensioners await the rollout of the 8th Pay Commission, expectations around salary and pension hikes are steadily building across the country.

Key aspects such as the fitment factor, implementation timeline, likely pay revisions, and arrears continue to remain at the centre of discussions amid ongoing uncertainty.

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to recommend revisions in salaries, pensions, and allowances for central government employees and retirees. These changes will also factor in adjustments to dearness allowance in line with prevailing inflation trends. Typically constituted once every decade, a pay commission reviews and recommends changes to the compensation structure of government employees, taking into account inflation, broader economic conditions, income disparities, and fiscal sustainability. It also evaluates bonuses, perks, and other benefits offered across the public sector.

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The Terms of Reference (ToR), approved by the Cabinet last year, lay down the framework guiding the commission’s work. These include a comprehensive review of the basic pay structure, pension systems, and allowances. The ToR also mandate the commission to assess the country’s economic conditions, ensure adequate fiscal space for developmental and welfare expenditure, and examine the burden of unfunded pension liabilities.

Additionally, it will evaluate the likely impact of its recommendations on state finances, as well as compare existing compensation structures with those in Central Public Sector Undertakings and the private sector.

A key element in determining revised pay is the fitment factor, a multiplier used to calculate new salaries and pensions. This factor is decided based on parameters such as inflation, employee requirements, and the government’s financial capacity. For the 8th Pay Commission, reports suggest that the fitment factor could range between 2.57 and 3.25, which could significantly influence the extent of salary and pension increases.

The government formally notified the constitution of the 8th Pay Commission on January 17, 2025, with revised pay scales expected to come into effect from January 1, 2026. However, based on past trends, the implementation process may take time. The 7th Pay Commission took around two-and-a-half years to be implemented, while the 6th and 5th Pay Commissions took approximately two years and three-and-a-half years respectively.