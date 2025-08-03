Gen Z In India Leading the Luxury Market Boom: Affording Premium Experiences With Credit

New Delhi: Gen Z in India is rapidly changing the way luxury is consumed—making high-end goods and experiences more accessible than ever before. This shift is driven by rising incomes, digital credit options, and a strong desire for unique experiences and stylish brands.

Gen Z’s Growing Financial Power

Spending Muscle: In 2024–25, Gen Z alone accounted for about 43 percent of India’s total consumer spending, with their direct expenditures reaching around $250 billion a year. Their influence is reshaping retail and luxury markets across the country.

Rising Incomes: The steady rise in disposable incomes among India’s young urbanites is fueling this trend. By 2027, India is projected to have 100 million affluent individuals, many from Gen Z and millennials, driving demand for premium goods.

The Luxury Market Boom

Luxury Market Value: India’s luxury market hit $17.67 billion in 2024 and is projected to surpass $85 billion by 2030, growing at about 3.17 percent annually.

Affordable Luxury: “Affordable luxury” products—premium brands within reach—are booming. Urban Gen Z and their peers in smaller towns are key drivers, as platforms like Tata Cliq Luxury, Nykaa, and Ajio Luxe expand high-end product access beyond the metros.

Digital Credit Tools Make It Happen

EMI and BNPL: Easy access to Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs) and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) has made it possible for young shoppers to own expensive gadgets, take luxury holidays, buy designer clothes, and invest in wellness experiences without paying the whole amount upfront.

First-Time Borrowers: According to TransUnion CIBIL, 41 percent of all first-time borrowers in India are Gen Z. They are comfortable making purchases and managing payments through digital platforms.

E-Commerce, Influence, and Conscious Choices

E-commerce Reach: Online luxury retailers are tapping into smaller cities, where Gen Z is quickly becoming a significant customer group.

Influencer Impact: Over 25 percent of Gen Z luxury buyers have made purchases via Instagram or were influenced by social media personalities and live commerce events.

Experience Over Ownership: Many Gen Z consumers value unique experiences (like travel or live events) as much as, or more than, owning luxury goods. The option to rent or buy pre-owned luxury products is also gaining traction.

Ethics, Sustainability & Financial Awareness

Conscious Consumption: Today’s young luxury buyers increasingly look for brands that are ethical, transparent, and committed to sustainability—reflecting strong values alongside craving for exclusivity.

Financial Savvy (and Its Risks): The easy availability of credit has benefits and downsides. While average urban Gen Z incomes stand at about Rs 33,000 per month (with expenses near Rs 20,000), about half say they are unable to save, highlighting a need for smart borrowing and financial education to avoid debt traps.