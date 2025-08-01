Gen Z & Their Relationship With EMIs: Buy Now, Think Later?

New Delhi: From food deliveries to weekend getaways, Gen Z prefers things to be quick and simple, and the same applies to shopping. Whether it’s a new phone or the latest fashion trend, saving up often takes a back seat. With options like easy EMIs and Buy Now Pay Later, big purchases feel easier to manage. But while it all seems convenient, it’s still important to stay aware of how small payments can quietly build up over time.

Choosing Now Over Later?

For Gen Z, convenience and speed matter. Whether it’s a new phone or a weekend trip, easy EMIs and Buy Now, Pay Later options make it simple to enjoy things without waiting. Unlike older generations who preferred saving up first, today’s youth are more comfortable spreading out payments and that’s just how the spending mindset has evolved.

EMIs Everywhere — From Phones To Food

What started with buying big-ticket items like electronics or furniture has now trickled down to everyday spending. Today, you’ll find EMIs available on:

- Smartphones & laptops

- Designer clothes & accessories

- Gym memberships

- Flight tickets

- Even food delivery subscriptions

What About the Long-Term?

Easy EMIs and BNPL options make life super convenient especially when you’re just starting out. But with so many small payments happening in the background, it’s easy to lose track. Most plans start with “zero interest,” which sounds like a win but a missed payment here or there can lead to unexpected charges. It doesn’t always feel like debt, but when too many EMIs stack up it can quietly build pressure. A little awareness goes a long way.

What Can Gen Z Do Differently?

EMIs and BNPL options can be great tools when used wisely. A few small habits can help you stay in control while still enjoying the convenience:

- Track Your EMIs: Keep a simple list or use an app to track how many EMIs you’re currently paying and when each one ends. It’s easy to forget small payments, but they can add up quickly.

- Limit Usage: Not every purchase needs to be on EMI. Try to reserve it for bigger or more essential buys like a laptop for work or a phone upgrade instead of everyday shopping or impulse splurges.

- Read Before You Click: Before confirming a payment, take a moment to check for any hidden charges, interest rates, or late fees. "Zero-cost EMI" isn't always what it seems.

- Plan, Don’t React: BNPL is tempting when you want something fast, but it’s better to use it with a plan. Think ahead: can you comfortably handle the repayments over the next few months?