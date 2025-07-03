General Provident Fund, Other Funds Interest Rates For July–September 2025 Quarter Announced

New Delhi: The Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance on Thursday announced the interest rate for the General Provident Fund (GPF) and other related funds for the July–September 2025.

"It is announced for general information that during the year 2025-26, accumulations al the credit of subscribers to the General Provident Fund and other similar funds shall carry interest at the rate of 7.1% (Seven point one percent) w.e.f. 1st July, 2025 to 30th September, 2025. This rate will be in force w.e.f. 1 July, 2025," an Office Memorandum of the Department of Economic Affairs said.

Interest rates on GPF are revised periodically according to the government’s issued notifications. The interest rate of 7.1 percent for the aforementioned period will apply to the following funds:

1. The General Provident Fund (Central Services);

2. The Contributory Provident Fund (India)

3. The All-India Services Provident Fund

4. The State Railway Provident Fund

5. The General Provident Fund (Defence Services)

6. The Indian Ordnance Department Provident Fund

7. The Indian Ordnance Factories Workmen's Provident Fund

8. The Indian Naval Dockyard Workmen's Provident Fund

9. The Defense services Officers Provident Fund

10. The Armed Forces Personnel Provident Fund

Meanwhile, The government has left the interest rates on various small savings schemes including PPF and NSC has once again been unchanged by the government for July-September 2025 Quarter. The interest rates on these schemes ranging to PPF, Sukanya Samriddhi and NSC, has been kept on hold for the sixth straight quarter beginning July 1, 2025.

Interest rates of these small savings scheme will remain unchanged for the first quarter of the next fiscal, beginning July 1, 2025, a notification issued by the finance ministry has said.

"The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the second quarter of FY 2025-26 starting from 1st July, 2025 and ending on 30th September, 2025 shall remain unchanged from those notified for the first quarter (1st April, 2025 to 30th June, 2025) of FY 2025-26," the finance ministry said in a notification.