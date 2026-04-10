General Provident Fund rate for April-June 2026 quarter announced: Check latest interest rates

New Delhi: GPF interest rate 2026: The Ministry of Finance has announced the interest rate on General Provident Fund (GPF) and other funds for April-June 2026 quarter will be kept unchanged at 7.1 percent.

"t is announced for general information that during the year 2026-27, accumulations at the credit of subscribers to the General Provident Fund and other similar funds shall carry interest at the rate of 7.1% (Seven point one percent) w.e.f. 1% April, 2026 to 30™ June, 2026, This rate will be in force w.ef. 1 April, 2026," said an Office Memorandum of the Department of Economic Affairs.

Interest rates on GPF are revised periodically according to the government’s issued notifications. The interest rate of 7.1 percent for the aforementioned period will apply to the following funds:

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1. The General Provident Fund (Central Services);

2. The Contributory Provident Fund (India)

3. The All-India Services Provident Fund

4. The State Railway Provident Fund

5. The General Provident Fund (Defence Services)

6. The Indian Ordnance Department Provident Fund

7. The Indian Ordnance Factories Workmen's Provident Fund

8. The Indian Naval Dockyard Workmen's Provident Fund

9. The Defense services Officers Provident Fund

10. The Armed Forces Personnel Provident Fund

Small Savings Scheme Interest Rate 2026

The government has kept interest rates unchanged for various small savings schemes, including public provident fund (PPF) and NSC, for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27, starting April 1.

"The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the first quarter of FY 2026-27, starting from April 1, 2026, and ending on June 30, 2026, shall remain unchanged from those notified for the fourth quarter (January 1, 2026, to March 31, 2026) of FY 2025-26," a Finance Ministry notification said.

The interest rate on small savings schemes, which is majorly operated by post offices, is notified by the government on quarterly basis.