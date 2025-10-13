General Provident Fund Rate October-December Quarter: Check Interest Rates For GPF 2025

New Delhi: GPF interest rate 2025: The Ministry of Finance has announced the interest rate on General Provident Fund (GPF) and other funds for October-December quarter will be kept unchanged at 7.1 percent.

"It is announced for general information that during the year 2025-2026, accumulations at the credit of subscribers to the General Provident Fund and other similar funds shall carry interest at the rate of 7.1% (Seven point one percent) w.e.f . 1 October, 2025 to 31th December, 2025. This rate will be in force w.e.f . 1 October, 2025," an Office Memorandum of the Department of Economic Affairs.

Interest rates on GPF are revised periodically according to the government’s issued notifications. The interest rate of 7.1 percent for the aforementioned period will apply to the following funds:

1. The General Provident Fund (Central Services);

2. The Contributory Provident Fund (India)

3. The All-India Services Provident Fund

4. The State Railway Provident Fund

5. The General Provident Fund (Defence Services)

6. The Indian Ordnance Department Provident Fund

7. The Indian Ordnance Factories Workmen's Provident Fund

8. The Indian Naval Dockyard Workmen's Provident Fund

9. The Defense services Officers Provident Fund

10. The Armed Forces Personnel Provident Fund