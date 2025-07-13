Get Paid Without Working! Best Govt Schemes You’re Missing

For Indians who want to earn money not by working, but by investing, the government offers a range of schemes that are both secure and accessible. These schemes are designed to help people grow their savings steadily, receive regular income, or save on taxes, all while enjoying the safety of government backing. In 2025, these options remain some of the most trusted ways for ordinary citizens to put their money to work.

Public Provident Fund

One of the most popular choices is the Public Provident Fund (PPF). This long-term savings scheme offers a fixed interest rate—currently 7.1 percent—and comes with a lock-in period of 15 years. Investors can start with as little as Rs 500 per year and invest up to Rs 1.5 lakh annually. The returns are tax-free, making it a favorite for those planning for retirement or long-term goals.

National Savings Certificate

Another widely used scheme is the National Savings Certificate (NSC). With a five-year lock-in and an interest rate of 7.7%, NSC is ideal for those looking for medium-term, guaranteed returns. The minimum investment is Rs 1,000, and there’s no upper limit. The interest earned is taxable, but investments up to ₹1.5 lakh qualify for tax deduction under Section 80C.

Kisan Vikas Patra

For people who want their investment to double over time, the Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) is a simple and effective choice. Currently, it offers a 7.5 percent interest rate and doubles your money in about nine years and seven months. There is no maximum investment limit, and it is open to all Indian citizens.

Post Office Monthly Income Scheme

If regular monthly income is your priority, the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) is worth considering. It offers 7.4 percent interest, paid out every month, and has a five-year tenure. The minimum investment is Rs 1,000, and the maximum varies depending on whether the account is single or joint. This scheme is especially popular among retirees and those seeking steady returns without market risks.

Senior Citizens Savings Scheme

Senior citizens have a dedicated option in the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS). With an attractive 8.2 percent interest rate paid quarterly, this scheme is available to those aged 60 and above. The tenure is five years, extendable by three more years, and the maximum investment allowed is Rs 15 lakh. It also provides tax benefits under Section 80C.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY)

For those planning for their daughter’s future, the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) offers a high interest rate of 8.2 percent. Parents or guardians can open an account for a girl child, invest up to Rs 1.5 lakh per year, and enjoy tax-free returns until the girl turns 21 or gets married after 18.

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate

Women and girls can also benefit from the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate, a newer scheme that offers 7.5 percent interest over a two-year period. The minimum investment is Rs 1,000, with a maximum of Rs 2 lakh, making it a safe short-term option for female investors.

National Pension Scheme

For those interested in retirement planning, the National Pension Scheme (NPS) stands out. It is market-linked, so returns can vary, but historically it has delivered between 9 percent and 15 percent. Investors can contribute as little as Rs 500 per month, and there’s no maximum limit. NPS also provides tax benefits and is open to all Indian citizens.

The Atal Pension Yojana

The Atal Pension Yojana (APY) is another pension-focused scheme, especially for workers in the unorganized sector. It guarantees a fixed pension after the age of 60, with the amount depending on your contributions. The scheme is open to anyone aged 18 to 40.

RBI Floating Rate Savings Bonds

For those who want a safe, long-term investment with floating interest rates, the RBI Floating Rate Savings Bonds are a strong option. These bonds currently offer an interest rate of 8.05 percent, paid every six months, and have a seven-year lock-in period. There is no maximum investment limit, and the bonds are backed by the central government.

All these schemes are available at most banks and post offices, making them easy to access for people across India. They are designed to suit different needs—whether you want regular income, long-term growth, or tax savings. By investing in these government-backed options, Indians can earn money steadily and securely, letting their savings grow without the risks and uncertainties of the stock market or private investments.