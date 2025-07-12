Getting Aadhaar Just Got Tougher For Adults; UIDAI to Verify Via PAN, Passport, Ration Card

New Delhi: Getting an Aadhaar card just got stricter. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which initially allowed easy enrolment since Aadhaar was meant only as a proof of identity not citizenship has now tightened the rules. Going forward, only verified adults will be allowed to enrol for the unique ID.

Stricter Checks with Govt Databases Coming to Aadhaar

UIDAI is planning to tighten Aadhaar verification by cross-checking details using government records like passports, ration cards, and birth or school certificates. The goal is to make the system more accurate and secure. While Aadhaar is not proof of citizenship or address, the new process aims to ensure that only Indian citizens receive Aadhaar going forward.

Extra Verification Step for New Aadhaar Enrolments

UIDAI has introduced a new tool that adds another layer of security during Aadhaar enrolments and updates, according to a TOI report. This tool will verify your details by matching them with online records like PAN cards, driving licences, MGNREGS data, and even electricity bills. These checks align with central KYC norms and aim to ensure more accurate and trustworthy identity verification.

Over 140 Crore Aadhaar Numbers Issued So Far

In the last 15 years, more than 140 crore Aadhaar numbers have been generated including for many who have since passed away. Today, almost every adult in India has an Aadhaar, and even newborns are being enrolled soon after birth. With such widespread coverage, the government is now focusing on stricter rules for new adult enrolments.

Stricter Checks to Keep Aadhaar Safe from Misuse

To prevent illegal immigrants from getting Aadhaar using fake documents, the government has made document verification stricter. Now, Aadhaar is issued only after state authorities carefully check each applicant’s details through a government portal. In the past, there were concerns that Aadhaar could be misused to get other IDs or even claim citizenship, but officials say the new system will make it much harder for non-citizens to misuse it.