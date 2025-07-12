Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2930694https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/getting-aadhaar-just-got-tougher-for-adults-uidai-to-verify-via-pan-passport-ration-card-2930694.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
AADHAAR CARD

Getting Aadhaar Just Got Tougher For Adults; UIDAI to Verify Via PAN, Passport, Ration Card

Getting an Aadhaar card is now tougher for adults, as UIDAI tightens enrolment rules to prevent misuse. The authority will now verify documents like PAN, passport, and ration card through government databases before approving new registrations. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 01:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Getting Aadhaar Just Got Tougher For Adults; UIDAI to Verify Via PAN, Passport, Ration Card

New Delhi: Getting an Aadhaar card just got stricter. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which initially allowed easy enrolment since Aadhaar was meant only as a proof of identity not citizenship has now tightened the rules. Going forward, only verified adults will be allowed to enrol for the unique ID.

Stricter Checks with Govt Databases Coming to Aadhaar

UIDAI is planning to tighten Aadhaar verification by cross-checking details using government records like passports, ration cards, and birth or school certificates. The goal is to make the system more accurate and secure. While Aadhaar is not proof of citizenship or address, the new process aims to ensure that only Indian citizens receive Aadhaar going forward.

Extra Verification Step for New Aadhaar Enrolments

UIDAI has introduced a new tool that adds another layer of security during Aadhaar enrolments and updates, according to a TOI report. This tool will verify your details by matching them with online records like PAN cards, driving licences, MGNREGS data, and even electricity bills. These checks align with central KYC norms and aim to ensure more accurate and trustworthy identity verification.

Over 140 Crore Aadhaar Numbers Issued So Far

In the last 15 years, more than 140 crore Aadhaar numbers have been generated including for many who have since passed away. Today, almost every adult in India has an Aadhaar, and even newborns are being enrolled soon after birth. With such widespread coverage, the government is now focusing on stricter rules for new adult enrolments.

Stricter Checks to Keep Aadhaar Safe from Misuse

To prevent illegal immigrants from getting Aadhaar using fake documents, the government has made document verification stricter. Now, Aadhaar is issued only after state authorities carefully check each applicant’s details through a government portal. In the past, there were concerns that Aadhaar could be misused to get other IDs or even claim citizenship, but officials say the new system will make it much harder for non-citizens to misuse it.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK