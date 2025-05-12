Gold And Silver Prices Today, May 12: Check Rates In Major Cities Including Mumbai, Delhi, And Chennai

New Delhi: Gold and silver prices fell sharply on Monday as global investors moved away from safe-haven assets. Positive signals from US-China trade talks and a stronger U.S. dollar dampened demand for precious metals. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for June dropped 2.25 per cent (Rs 2,169) to Rs 95,500 per 10 grams, while silver futures for May slipped 0.6 per cent (Rs 585) to Rs 96,221 per kg.

Gold prices slipped as renewed optimism around global trade pushed investors away from safe-haven assets. In early Asian trade, spot gold fell 1.4 per cent to 3,277.68 dollars an ounce, while U.S. gold futures dropped 1.9 per cent to 3,281.40 dollars. The decline comes after reports that U.S. and Chinese negotiators reached a “key consensus” during weekend talks in Switzerland, with a joint statement expected from Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng later on Monday.

Gold Prices in Major Indian Cities Today (May 12, 2025)

- Mumbai: Rs 9,867/gm (24K), Rs 9,044/gm (22K)

- Delhi: Rs 9,882/gm (24K), Rs 9,059/gm (22K)

- Chennai: Rs 9,867/gm (24K), Rs 9,044/gm (22K)

- Kolkata: Rs 9,867/gm (24K), Rs 9,044/gm (22K)

- Bengaluru: Rs 9,867/gm (24K), Rs 9,044/gm (22K)

- Ahmedabad: Rs 9,867/gm (24K), Rs 9,044/gm (22K)

Though gold and silver prices dipped recently, analysts expect continued volatility ahead. Key factors like geopolitical tensions, U.S. inflation data, and central bank decisions will likely drive price movements.