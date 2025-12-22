Gold Crosses Rs 1.45 Lakh Per 10 Grams, Silver Tops Rs 2 Lakh Per Kg — What’s Driving The Record Rally?

New Delhi: Gold prices surged to a fresh lifetime high on Monday as expectations of interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve strengthened investor demand for safe-haven assets.

Spot gold jumped nearly 2 percent to around USD 4,426 per ounce, which translates to roughly Rs 1.38–Rs 1.45 lakh per 10 grams in Indian terms. This marks one of the highest global-equivalent gold prices ever seen for Indian buyers, reflecting strong international demand and currency impact.

Silver also climbed to a new record. Spot silver touched USD 69.44 per ounce, equivalent to approximately Rs 1.95–Rs 2.05 lakh per kilogram in Indian measurement, driven by investment demand and tight supply conditions.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The rally in precious metals has been fueled by growing confidence that the U.S. central bank will begin easing monetary policy in the coming months. Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing assets like gold and silver, boosting their appeal.

Gold prices have now risen nearly 70 percent over the past year, marking their strongest annual performance in decades. Analysts point to a mix of factors supporting the rally, including persistent global inflation risks, geopolitical tensions, and steady central bank buying.

Other precious metals also traded higher, with platinum hitting multi-year highs and palladium moving closer to levels last seen nearly three years ago, indicating broad strength across the metals complex.

For Indian consumers, the surge translates into costlier jewellery purchases, while investors holding gold and silver continue to benefit from strong price momentum and their role as a hedge against inflation and global uncertainty.