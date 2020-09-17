Gold, oil, rupee, petrol and diesel on September 17, 2020 – Here's what went up and what went down

New Delhi: Gold, oil, petrol and diesel saw a downward spiral on Thursday while the rupee too saw depreciation.

Check out how gold, oil, rupee, petrol and diesel prices fared on September 17, 2020.

Gold

ON MCX Gold futures were down 0.80 percent at Rs 51,409 per 10 grams while Silver futures fell 1.34 percent to Rs 67,862 per kg. Meanwhile, a Crisil research has said that slack demand, resulting in lower cash accrual, along with elevated inventory levels and curtailed bank finance, will lead to a moderately negative credit outlook for gold jewellery retailers this fiscal.

Petrol and Diesel

Petrol and diesel prices were slashed by Oil marketing companies on Thursday.

Check out petrol and diesel prices in 4 metro cities.

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.40 72.37 Kolkata 82.92 75.87 Mumbai 88.07 78.85 Chennai 84.44 77.73

Rupee

The rupee depreciated 14 paise and settled at 73.66 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday tracking muted domestic equities. At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened on a weak note at 73.70, and finally closed at 73.66 against the American currency, registering a fall of 14 paise over its last close. On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 251.35 points lower at 39,051.50 and the broader NSE Nifty fell 74.20 points to 11,530.35. Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 264.66 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Oil

As the dollar gained, oil prices gave up some of their big gains. Brent crude dropped 1% to $41.80 per barrel before recovering some ground, while U.S. crude fell as much 1.2% before clawing back above $40 per barrel.