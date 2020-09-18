Gold, oil, rupee, petrol and diesel on September 18, 2020 – Here's what went up and what went down

New Delhi: Gold, rupee, petrol and diesel saw a price rise on Friday while the oil prices were at decline.

Check out how gold, oil, rupee, petrol and diesel prices fared on September 18, 2020.

Gold

Gold prices rose Rs 224 to Rs 52,672 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday in line with strong international prices of the precious metal. The precious metal had closed at Rs 52,448 per 10 grams in the previous trade. Silver also went up by Rs 620 to Rs 69,841 per kg, from the previous close of Rs 69,221 per kg. In the international market, gold quoted with gains at USD 1,954 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 27.13 per ounce.

Diesel and Petrol

Petrol and diesel prices were reduced for the second straight day by Oil marketing companies on Friday.

Check out petrol and diesel prices in 4 metro cities.

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.14 72.02 Kolkata 82.67 75.52 Mumbai 87.82 78.48 Chennai 84.21 77.40

Rupee

In the forex market, the rupee strengthened by 21 paise to close at 73.45 against the US dollar. The BSE Sensex, which opened on a firm footing, came under fag-end selling pressure and closed at 38,845.82, down 134.03 points or 0.34 per cent. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 11.15 points or 0.10 per cent to finish at 11,504.95.

Oil

Oil prices edged lower on Friday. Brent crude was down 20 cents at $43.10 a barrel by 1125 GMT while U.S. oil futures fell 20 cents to $40.77.