Gold Price Today, 29 May 2021: Gold selling at Rs 47,490 in Delhi, check prices in other cities

New Delhi: Gold prices in India plummeted most of the days in the ongoing week. However, the increased a little on Friday (May 28). Currently, the price of the 22-carat gold rate in Delhi stands at Rs 46,490 up Rs 90 and the price of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 47,490, up by Rs 90.

In Chennai, the 22-carat gold is currently retailing at Rs 44,100 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,300 per 10 grams. In Kolkata, the rate of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 48,160 per 10 gram. The 24-carat gold is currently retailing at Rs 50,740 in Kolkata.

In Mumbai, the gold price is currently retailing at Rs 44,170 and Rs 45,170 per 10 grams of 22 carat and 24 carat, respectively.

Gold prices in Indian cities:

City 22 carat gold price 24 carat gold price

Chennai Rs 46,110 Rs 50,300

Mumbai Rs 46,580 Rs 47,580

Delhi Rs 46,750 Rs 50,750

Kolkata Rs 48,160 Rs 50,740

Bangalore Rs 45,800 Rs 49,950

Hyderabad Rs 45,800 Rs 49,950

Pune Rs 46,580 Rs 47,580

Jaipur Rs 46,750 Rs 50,750

Lucknow Rs 46,750 Rs 50,750

Patna Rs 46,580 Rs 47,580

Chandigarh Rs 46,750 Rs 50,750

Surat Rs 48,180 Rs 50,180

- The data is sourced from Good Returns.