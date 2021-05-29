हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gold

Gold Price Today, 29 May 2021: Gold selling at Rs 47,490 in Delhi, check prices in other cities

Gold prices in India plummeted most of the days in the ongoing week. However, the increased a little on Friday (May 28). Currently, the price of the 22-carat gold rate in Delhi stands at Rs 46,490 up Rs 90 and the price of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 47,490, up by Rs 90. 

Gold Price Today, 29 May 2021: Gold selling at Rs 47,490 in Delhi, check prices in other cities

New Delhi: Gold prices in India plummeted most of the days in the ongoing week. However, the increased a little on Friday (May 28). Currently, the price of the 22-carat gold rate in Delhi stands at Rs 46,490 up Rs 90 and the price of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 47,490, up by Rs 90. 

In Chennai, the 22-carat gold is currently retailing at Rs 44,100 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,300 per 10 grams. In Kolkata, the rate of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 48,160 per 10 gram. The 24-carat gold is currently retailing at Rs 50,740 in Kolkata. 

In Mumbai, the gold price is currently retailing at Rs 44,170 and Rs 45,170 per 10 grams of 22 carat and 24 carat, respectively. 

Gold prices in Indian cities: 

City         22 carat gold price         24 carat gold price 

Chennai    Rs 46,110            Rs  50,300

Mumbai    Rs 46,580            Rs  47,580

Delhi        Rs  46,750            Rs  50,750

Kolkata    Rs  48,160            Rs  50,740

Bangalore    Rs  45,800            Rs  49,950

Hyderabad    Rs  45,800            Rs  49,950

Pune        Rs  46,580            Rs  47,580

Jaipur        Rs  46,750            Rs  50,750

Lucknow    Rs  46,750            Rs  50,750

Patna        Rs  46,580            Rs  47,580

Chandigarh    Rs  46,750            Rs  50,750

Surat        Rs  48,180            Rs  50,180

- The data is sourced from Good Returns.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GoldGold priceBullion
Next
Story

Dubaicoin, which rose over 1000%, isn’t the city’s official coin, check reality here

Must Watch

PT19M14S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day