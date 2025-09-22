Gold Prices Hit Record Rs 1.11 Lakh per 10 Grams, Silver Tops Rs 1.33 Lakh/kg As Safe-Haven Demand And Weak Rupee Push Bullion To All-Time Highs

New Delhi: Gold prices in India climbed to unprecedented levels on Monday, with futures trading touching Rs 1,11,750 per 10 grams — a fresh all-time high. The December delivery contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) rose by Rs 799 (about 0.72 percent) to reach this peak, as investors reacted to global cues including expected US inflation data and remarks from Federal Reserve officials.

Silver followed suit, with brisk gains across delivery contracts. The March silver futures, for example, surged by Rs 2,446 (nearly 1.86 percent ) to settle at Rs 1,33,582 per kilogram. The December silver contract also breached previous highs, jumping by Rs 2,473 (almost 1.9 percent) to hit Rs 1,32,311/kg.

Analysts believe several factors are pushing precious metal prices upward:

A weaker Indian rupee, which makes imports costlier.

Geopolitical tension and global macroeconomic uncertainty, leading investors to seek safe-haven assets like gold.

Inflation expectations in the US, along with signals from the Fed about possible future rate cuts.

Industrial demand boosting silver — especially for applications in solar panels, electronics, EVs and other green technologies.

Some experts are now forecasting that silver might push toward Rs 1,40,000–Rs 1,50,000 per kg in the near term, depending on supply trends and ongoing demand.

For now, the current price levels mark a new benchmark in the bullion market — signalling both investor caution and eagerness, as global and domestic forces combine to reshape what was already a strong run upward.