Gold Prices Today, May 23: Check Latest Rates in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi & Kolkata

New Delhi: With growing concerns about the US economy and a weakening US Dollar, many investors are turning to gold and silver as safer options to protect their money. Gold and silver prices on May 23, Friday saw notable movement. According to the MCX website, gold was trading at Rs 95,905 for 10 grams, while silver stood at Rs 98,185 per kilogram.

Meanwhile, data from the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) showed 24-carat gold priced at Rs 96,340 for 10 grams and 22-carat gold at Rs 88,312. Silver (999 Fine) was slightly higher at Rs 98,410 per kilogram, according to the IBA.

Curious about gold and silver rates in your city today, May 23? Here's a quick look at prices in major cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Keep in mind, the final price at jewellery stores may be higher as it often includes making charges, taxes, and GST.

Mumbai Gold and Silver Rates – May 23

The gold bullion rate stood at Rs 96,200 for 10 grams, while the MCX gold rate was slightly lower at Rs 95,928 for the same quantity. For silver, the bullion rate was Rs 98,270 per kilogram, and MCX listed Silver 999 at Rs 98,221 per kilogram.

Chennai Gold and Silver Rates – May 23

Gold bullion was priced at Rs 96,430 for 10 grams, while the MCX gold rate was a bit lower at Rs 95,879. For silver, the bullion rate stood at RS 98,510 per kilogram, and MCX Silver 999 was listed at Rs 98,180 per kilogram.

Kolkata Gold and Silver Rates – May 23

Gold bullion was priced at Rs 96,020 for 10 grams, while the MCX gold rate was slightly lower at Rs 95,879. Silver bullion was available at Rs 98,100 per kilogram, with the MCX Silver 999 rate listed at Rs 98,180 per kilogram.

Hyderabad Gold and Silver Rates – May 23

Gold bullion was priced at Rs 96,300 for 10 grams, while the MCX gold rate was a bit lower at Rs 95,879. Silver bullion stood at Rs 98,380 per kilogram, and the MCX Silver 999 rate was recorded at Rs 98,180 per kilogram.

Bengaluru Gold and Silver Rates – May 23

Gold bullion was priced at Rs 96,280 for 10 grams, while the MCX gold rate stood at Rs 95,930. For silver, the bullion rate was Rs 98,340 per kilogram, and MCX Silver 999 was listed at Rs 98,210 per kilogram.

Delhi Gold and Silver Rates – May 23

Gold bullion was priced at Rs 96,030 for 10 grams, while the MCX gold rate was slightly lower at Rs 95,930. Silver bullion stood at Rs 98,090 per kilogram, and the MCX Silver 999 rate was listed at Rs 98,210 per kilogram.