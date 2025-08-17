Gold, Silver And Bitcoin At Record Highs: Kiyosaki VS Buffett – Where Should Investors Bet?

New Delhi: In the past one year, investors in gold, silver, and Bitcoin have seen extraordinary returns. Gold (99.9 purity) has surged nearly 40 percent and now trades above Rs 1 lakh per 10 grams. Silver too has climbed over 44 percent to about Rs 1,16,000 per kg. The most dramatic rise came from Bitcoin, which has soared more than 111 percent to touch $1,17,293 as of August 17, 2025.

These gains have come at a time when global equity markets are battling headwinds from trade wars, geopolitical tensions and unpredictable central bank policies. Such uncertainty has once again brought safe havens and alternative assets into the spotlight. But the real question investors are asking is: Which asset should they choose?

Kiyosaki’s Case: Gold, Silver and Bitcoin Are “Real Money”

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, has long argued that fiat money—government-issued currency like the dollar or rupee—keeps losing value due to inflation. According to him, inflation works like hidden theft: governments keep printing money, and the poor and middle class suffer as their savings erode.

He calls cash “fake money,” and insists that only real assets—gold, silver, Bitcoin, real estate and natural resources—protect wealth. In his words, Bitcoin is “digital gold,” while gold and silver have proven reliability for centuries.

The past year’s market performance supports his argument:

Gold and silver delivered above 40 percent returns.

Bitcoin more than doubled in value.

Paper currencies lost purchasing power.

His advice is simple: escape inflation by holding real assets instead of just keeping savings in cash.

Buffett’s View: Invest in Productive Assets

On the other hand, Warren Buffett, one of the most respected investors in the world, takes a completely different stance. Known as the “Sage of Omaha,” Buffett emphasizes that an asset must be productive—it should create value, generate income, or support real businesses.

In his view:

Gold is “a way of going long on fear” but does not create anything. He considers it ultimately unproductive.

Silver is acceptable since it has wide industrial uses in electronics, solar technology, healthcare, and jewelry.

Bitcoin has “no intrinsic value” because it neither produces goods nor provides services.

For Buffett, equities—shares of businesses with strong fundamentals, products, customers, and management—remain the best option for long-term wealth creation.

Real Estate and Equities: Their Different Priorities

Kiyosaki: Champions real estate, viewing it as both an appreciating asset and a source of steady cash flow through rent. He considers stock markets relatively risky.

Buffett: Relies more on equities, applying his time-tested philosophy of buying undervalued companies and holding them patiently. Real estate plays a limited role in his strategy.

