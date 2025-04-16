Good Friday Bank Holiday: Branches To Be Closed In THESE Cities On 18 April 2025; Check RBI Holiday List

New Delhi: Banks in several cities in India will remain closed on April 18-- on account of Good Friday. Saturday, i.e April 19 is a normal working day for banking operations, while Sunday (April 20) will be weekend off.

Good Friday Bank Holiday 18 April 2025

Banks in all states will be closed except Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar.

Bank Holiday 14 April 2025

As per the RBI official holiday calendar banks were closed on April 14 due to Dr. BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Vishu, Bihu, and Tamil New Year.

Banks across Mumbai, New Delhi , Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, were closed on account of for Ambedkar Jayanti/Vishu/Biju/Buisu Festival/Maha Vishuva Sankranti/Tamil New Year's Day/Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba.

Banks in Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh were however NOT CLOSED today.

Banks were closed for 3 consecutive days this weekend.

Bank Holiday 12 April , 13 April 2025

April 12 was a second Saturday --branch banking operations are not carried out--as per RBI guidelines. April 13 being a Sunday --which is a weekend holiday --banks across the country remained closed.

Mahavir Jayanti Bank Holiday April 10 2025

Meanwhile, April 10 was observed as Mahavir Jayanti as per RBI official holiday list. However banks in all the cities were not closed on April 10 on account of Mahavir Jayanti.

As per the RBI official holiday calendar banks were closed on April 10 due to Mahavir Janma Kalyanak / Mahavir Jayanti. Banks in Ahmedabad, Aizwal, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi will be cloased.

However in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bangalore, Bhopal, Chennai, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur and Ranchi etc, there was no bank holiday on April 10.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holidays calendar list has given full details of states and days when bank branches will be closed in the month of April 2025.

Bank Holidays In April 2025



To enable to Banks to close their yearly accounts/Sarhul: April 1

Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday: April 5

Mahavir Janmakalyanak/Mahavir Jayanti: April 10

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Vishu/Biju/Buisu Festival/Maha Vishuva Sankranti/Tamil New Year's Day/Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba: April 14

Bengali New Year’s Day/Himachal Day/Bohag Bihu: April 15

Bohag Bihu: April 16

Good Friday: April 18

Garia Puja: April 21

Bhagvan Shri Parshuram Jayanti: April 29

Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya: April 30

Furthermore, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For instance banks will be closed for Bohag Bihu in Assam, but in other states it will NOT be closed for the same reason.

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.