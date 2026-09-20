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Good news before 8th Pay Commission: Health scheme rule changed for govt employees – check what’s new

Employees covered under CS(MA) Rules can now make a one-time switch to CGHS, subject to eligibility and payment of the prescribed contribution.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 12:00 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 12:00 PM IST
Good news before 8th Pay Commission: Health scheme rule changed for govt employees – check what’s new
Image Credit: (Representative image)

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