Good News For Aadhaar Holders! UIDAI Extends Free Aadhaar Update Deadline To….

New Delhi: Good news for Aadhaar cardholders! If you haven’t updated your Aadhaar details yet, you still have time — and it won’t cost you a thing. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended the deadline for free Aadhaar updates by another year. Now, you can make changes or updates to your Aadhaar card free of cost until June 14, 2026.

You can now update your Aadhaar details online for free through the myAadhaar portal. UIDAI recently announced on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle that the deadline for free updates has been extended to June 14, 2026. Simply visit the myAadhaar portal to make changes without any charges.

#UIDAI extends free online document upload facility till 14th June 2026; to benefit millions of Aadhaar Number Holders. This free service is available only on #myAadhaar portal. UIDAI has been encouraging people to keep documents updated in their #Aadhaar. — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) June 14, 2025

You can easily upload your documents online to update your Aadhaar card. However, if you need to update your biometric details like fingerprints or iris scan, you’ll have to visit the nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra in person.

The government has made it mandatory to update Aadhaar cards that haven’t been changed in the last 10 years. That’s one of the key reasons why free updates are now being offered—to help people keep their Aadhaar details accurate and up to date.