Good News For Borrowers! SBI, Bank of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank Reduce MCLR Rates

New Delhi: Public sector banks --State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) --have announced slashing of Marginal Cost Of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) across various tenors.

SBI's latest MCLR is effective from 15th August 2025, while that of Bank of Baroda is applicable from 12th August 2025 and Overseas Bank's MCLR too is effective from 15th August 2025.

SBI's Latest MCLR August 2025

Tenor Existing MCLR (In %) Revised MCLR (In %) Over night 7.95 7.90 One Month 7.95 7.90 Three Month 8.35 8.30 Six Month 8.70 8.65 One Year 8.80 8.75 Two Years 8.85 8.80 Three Years 8.90 8.85

Bank of Baroda Latest MCLR August 2025

Sr. No. MCLR Benchmark MCLR in (%) w.e.f 12.08.2025 1 Overnight MCLR 7.95 2 1 Month MCLR 7.95 3 3 Month MCLR 8.35 4 6 Month MCLR 8.65 5 1 Year MCLR 8.80

Indian Overseas Bank Latest MCLR August 2025

Tenor Existing MCLR % w.e.f 15.07.2025 Revised MCLR % w.e.f 15.08.2025 Overnight MCLR 8.15 8.05 One - Month MCLR 8.40 8.30 Three - Month MCLR 8.55 8.45 Six - Month MCLR 8.80 8.70 One Year MCLR 9.00 8.90 Two Year MCLR 9.00 8.90 Three Year MCLR 9.05 8.95

MCLR stands is the minimum interest rate that banks can charge for loans, and banks change it from time to time depending on their costs and the RBI’s repo rate. When MCLR goes down, interest rates on floating-rate loans (like home loans) can also go down, which means you might pay less every month.