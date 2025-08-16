Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2946673https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/good-news-for-borrowers-sbi-bank-of-baroda-indian-overseas-bank-reduce-mclr-rates-2946673.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
STATE BANK OF INDIA

Good News For Borrowers! SBI, Bank of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank Reduce MCLR Rates

MCLR stands is the minimum interest rate that banks can charge for loans, and banks change it from time to time depending on their costs and the RBI’s repo rate. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2025, 08:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Good News For Borrowers! SBI, Bank of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank Reduce MCLR Rates

New Delhi: Public sector banks --State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) --have announced slashing of Marginal Cost Of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) across various tenors.

SBI's latest MCLR is effective from 15th August 2025, while that of Bank of Baroda is applicable from 12th August 2025 and Overseas Bank's MCLR too is effective from 15th August 2025.

(Also Read: SBI Offers Exclusive Personal Loan Up To Rs 4 Lakh For Agniveers)

SBI's Latest MCLR August 2025

Tenor Existing MCLR (In %) Revised MCLR (In %)
Over night 7.95 7.90
One Month 7.95 7.90
Three Month 8.35 8.30
Six Month 8.70 8.65
One Year 8.80 8.75
Two Years 8.85 8.80
Three Years 8.90 8.85

Bank of Baroda Latest MCLR August 2025

Sr. No. MCLR Benchmark MCLR in (%) w.e.f 12.08.2025
1 Overnight MCLR 7.95
2 1 Month MCLR 7.95
3 3 Month MCLR 8.35
4 6 Month MCLR 8.65
5 1 Year MCLR 8.80

Indian Overseas Bank Latest MCLR August 2025

Tenor Existing MCLR % w.e.f 15.07.2025 Revised MCLR % w.e.f 15.08.2025
Overnight MCLR 8.15 8.05
One - Month MCLR 8.40 8.30
Three - Month MCLR 8.55 8.45
Six - Month MCLR 8.80 8.70
One Year MCLR 9.00 8.90
Two Year MCLR 9.00 8.90
Three Year MCLR 9.05 8.95

(Also Read: Only 1 Month Left For ITR Filing — What Happens If You Miss Deadline?)

MCLR stands is the minimum interest rate that banks can charge for loans, and banks change it from time to time depending on their costs and the RBI’s repo rate. When MCLR goes down, interest rates on floating-rate loans (like home loans) can also go down, which means you might pay less every month.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK