Good News For Central Govt Employees! Salaries To Be Credited Early In THESE States – Check Dates

New Delhi: In a thoughtful move ahead of the festive season, the central government has announced that salaries, wages, and pensions for August 2025 will be disbursed early for its employees and pensioners in Maharashtra and Kerala. This early payment comes in light of the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam festivals, helping families prepare and celebrate without financial stress.

When will govt employees get August 2025 salary?

Central government employees in Maharashtra can expect to receive their August 2025 salary in advance on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, just ahead of the Ganapati festival. This includes staff working in departments like Defence, Posts, and Telecommunications. The early disbursement is being made to help employees prepare for Ganesh Chaturthi, which will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

Which departments will receive early salary?

The central government has announced that all central government employees in Kerala, including those in the Defence, Postal Services, and Telecom departments, will receive their August 2025 salary and pension in advance on Monday, August 25, 2025—ahead of the Onam festival.

According to the RBI holiday calendar, Onam will be celebrated on September 4 and 5 in 2025. In a memorandum issued by the Finance Ministry on August 21, 2025, it was stated that this early disbursement is to help employees prepare for the festive celebrations without financial strain.

Information Shared with RBI

Industrial employees of the central government in Kerala will also receive their salaries early on the same date mentioned earlier. The Finance Ministry has clarified that this will be treated as an advance payment of salary and pension, and any necessary adjustments will be made later based on the employee’s or pensioner’s full entitlement for the month.

The Ministry also instructed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to immediately inform all paying branches of banks in Kerala and Maharashtra about this directive to ensure timely disbursement.