Good News For Central Govt Employees: You Can Take 30-Day Leave To Look After Elderly Parents– Details Here

New Delhi: Central government employees now have the flexibility to use their 30 days of annual leave for personal reasons. This includes taking care of elderly parents, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The minister was asked whether government employees have the option to take official leave to care for their elderly parents, considering the growing need for family support and caregiving responsibilities, as reported by PTI.

In a written reply, Union Minister Jitendra Singh explained that Central government employees are allowed to take leave for personal reasons, including looking after their elderly parents. He said, "The Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972 provides for 30 days of earned leave, 20 days of half pay leave, eight days of casual leave and two days of restricted holiday per annum, apart from other eligible leaves to a Central government employee, which can be availed for any personal reasons, including that of taking care of elderly parents."