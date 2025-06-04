Good News For Farmers! PM-KISAN 20th Installment Likely In June – Check Eligibility, Required Documents, And Beneficiary List

PM-KISAN 20th Installment: The 20th installment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana is likely to be released in June 2025, according to media reports. However, there is no official confirmation from the government yet regarding the date or venue of the release. The last installment — the 19th — was disbursed in February this year, transferring an estimated Rs 22,000 crore directly into the bank accounts of 9.8 crore beneficiaries.

As per the payment cycle, the next installment is due between April and July 2025. The amount is paid in three equal installments of Rs 2,000, transferred directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts every four months. In the meantime, farmers are advised to complete mandatory requirements such as eKYC and Aadhaar-bank account linking to ensure timely receipt of the payment.

What Is PM-KISAN And Annual Benefit?

The PM-KISAN is a key government initiative aimed at supporting small and marginal farmers across India. Under this scheme, eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually, paid in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each. Launched in February 2019, the scheme has played a vital role in boosting agricultural development nationwide. The PM Modi government has allocated over Rs 20,000 crores for the upcoming installment.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Documents Required

To apply for the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana, eligible farmers are required to submit several key documents. These include an Aadhaar Card, proof of citizenship, documents substantiating ownership of agricultural land, and details of their bank account. These documents help verify eligibility and ensure that the financial assistance is directly transferred to the rightful beneficiaries without any delays.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Eligibility:

To avoid any problems with the next installment, farmers need to complete their eKYC verification. This can be done online or at Common Service Centers (CSCs). They should also update their details, such as linking their Aadhaar numbers with their bank accounts, to receive the payment directly.

Here's How To Check The Beneficiary List:

Step 1: Open the official PM-KISAN website on your browser.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the 'Farmers Corner' section.

Step 3: From the options available, click on 'Know Your Status.'

Step 4: Provide your registration number and the captcha code displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Click 'Get OTP,' enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number, and view your payment details on the screen.