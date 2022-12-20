Good news for PNB FD holders! Punjab National Bank revises fixed deposit rates --Check new PNB FD rates 2022

New Delhi: After the RBI raised the key interest rate by 35 basis points on the first week of December, major banks private and public sector banks in India have also followed suit . The latest Bank to follow suit is Punjab National Bank (PNB) which has revised its FD interest rates effective from today 19 December 2022.

Punjab National Bank has announced revision in Domestic Term Deposits (Below Rs. 2 Crore) 'Interest Rates Revised W.E.F. 19.12.2022". (Also read: SBI Credit Card new rules from January 2023)

Domestic/NRO $ Fixed Deposit Scheme Sl. No Period Existing Rates For Public W.E.F. 26.10.2022 Revised Rates For Public W.E.F. 19.12.2022 *Existing Rates For Senior Citizens W.E.F. 26.10.2022 *Revised Rates For Senior Citizens W.E.F. 19.12.2022 #Existing Rates For Super Senior Citizens W.E.F. 26.10.2022 #Revised Rates For Super Senior Citizens W.E.F. 19.12.2022 1 7 to 14 days 3.50 3.50 4.00 4.00 4.30 4.30 2 15 to 29days 3.50 3.50 4.00 4.00 4.30 4.30 3 30 to 45 days 3.50 3.50 4.00 4.00 4.30 4.30 4 46 to 90 days 4.50 4.50 5.00 5.00 5.30 5.30 5 91 to 179 days 4.50 4.50 5.00 5.00 5.30 5.30 6 180 days to 270 Days 5.50 5.50 6.00 6.00 6.30 6.30 7 271 days to less than 1 year 5.50 5.50 6.00 6.00 6.30 6.30 8 1 year 6.30 6.30 6.80 6.80 7.10 7.10 9 above 1 year to 599 days 6.30 6.30 6.80 6.80 7.10 7.10 10 600 days 7.00 7.00 7.50 7.50 7.80 7.80 11 601 days to 665 days 6.30 6.30 6.80 6.80 7.10 7.10 12 666 days 6.30 7.25 6.80 7.75 7.10 8.05 13 667 days to 2 years 6.30 6.30 6.80 6.80 7.10 7.10 14 above 2 year & upto 3 years 6.25 6.25 6.75 6.75 7.05 7.05 15 above 3 year & upto 5 years 6.10 6.50 6.60 7.00 6.90 7.30 16 above 5 years & upto 10 years 6.10 6.50 6.90 7.30 6.90 7.30

Also, the rates for PNB Uttam (Non Callable) Fixed Deposit Scheme( For Deposit Above Rs. 15 Lakh) has also been revised by the bank effective from December 19.

Sl. No Period Existing Rates For Public W.E.F. 26.10.2022 Revised Rates For Public W.E.F. 19.12.2022 *Existing Rates For Senior Citizens W.E.F. 26.10.2022 *Revised Rates For Senior Citizens W.E.F. 19.12.2022 #Existing Rates For Super Senior Citizens W.E.F. 26.10.2022 #Revised Rates For Super Senior Citizens W.E.F. 19.12.2022 1 91 to 179 days 4.55 4.55 5.05 5.05 5.35 5.35 2 180 days to 270 Days 5.55 5.55 6.05 6.05 6.35 6.35 3 271 days to less than 1 year 5.55 5.55 6.05 6.05 6.35 6.35 4 1 year 6.35 6.35 6.85 6.85 7.15 7.15 5 above 1 year to 599 days 6.35 6.35 6.85 6.85 7.15 7.15 6 600 days 7.05 7.05 7.55 7.55 7.85 7.85 7 601 days to 665 days 6.35 6.35 6.85 6.85 7.15 7.15 8 666 days 6.35 7.30 6.85 7.80 7.15 8.10 9 667 days to 2 years 6.35 6.35 6.85 6.85 7.15 7.15 10 above 2 year & upto 3 years 6.30 6.30 6.80 6.80 7.10 7.10 11 above 3 year & upto 5 years 6.15 6.55 6.65 7.05 6.95 7.35 12 above 5 years & upto 10 years 6.15 6.55 6.95 7.35 6.95 7.35

The Senior citizens of age 60 years and up to 80 years shall get an additional rate of interest of 50 bps over applicable card rates for a period up to 5years and 80bps for a period above 5 years on domestic deposits of less than Rs. 2 Crore. In case of staff members as well as retired staff members who are also Senior Citizens, maximum rate of interest to be allowed over applicable card rate shall be 150 bps for a period upto 5 years and 180bps for period above 5 years, said the bank.

Further, Super Senior Citizens of age above 80 years shall get additional rate of interest of 80bps over applicable card rate across all maturity buckets. In case of staff members as well as retired staff members who are also Super Senior Citizens, maximum rate of interest to be allowed over applicable card rate shall be 180 bps over applicable card rate across all maturity buckets, PNB added.

On December 7, the Reserve Bank of India hiked the key repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 per cent, the fifth straight increase since May. In all, the RBI has raised the benchmark rate by 2.25 per cent since May this year. Consequently, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate is adjusted to 6 per cent and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and bank rate to 6.50 per cent.