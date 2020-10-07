Good news for SBI debit card holders! Convert your transactions to easy EMIs

New Delhi: Ahead of the festive season, several banks have lined up with lucrative offers for the customers.

Country’s largest lender State Bank of India has come up with a very convenient offer for its account holders which will allow him/her to do limitless shopping without having to bother about their budget.

For the SBI debit card holders, SBI allows them to convert their transactions to Easy EMIs.

"Let your Debit Card give you joy on-the-go and EMI on-the-spot! With Debit Card EMI from SBI, you can conveniently convert your transactions to Easy EMIs at both POS and e-commerce portals on both Flipkart and Amazon," SBI website reads.

For Debit Card, SBI gives EMI facility to pre-approved customers, for purchasing consumer durables from merchant stores by swiping their debit cards at POS. While for Online, SBI provides EMI facility to pre-approved customers, for purchasing consumer durables online from Flipkart & Amazon portals.

"Let your Debit Card give you joy on-the-go and EMI on-the-spot! Know more about EMIs on SBI Debit card today," SBI has tweeted.

SBI gives you these features and benefits. The bank's website mentions the following:

Loan amount up to Rs 1 lakh



Flexible tenure options: 6/9/12/18 months



Applicable Rate of interest: 2-Yr MCLR + 7.50%



However most of the Consumer Durable products are available at no cost EMI offered by Brands



Zero Processing Fee



No Pre-payment penalty on loan up to Rs 25000; 3% on loan amount >Rs 2500



No blocking of Savings account balance



Zero documentation & instant disbursal



Avail EMI facility to a maximum of three times within the limit & period communicated via SMS/E-mail



Avail either Online EMI or DC EMI or both within the given limit



To check your eligibility, SMS DCEMI to 567676 from your registered mobile number

With an aim to provide ultimate and affordable shopping experience to its customers this festive season, State Bank of India today launched ‘Debit Card EMI facility’ for its existing customers.