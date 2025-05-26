New Delhi: The government of India, in a big step towards healthcare for senior citizens, has launched the Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana (AVVY). The scheme which. was introduced in October 2024 offers cashless health insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh every year for all Indians aged 70 and above.

What makes this card even more helpful is that it covers around 2,000 medical procedures, including pre-existing illnesses right from day one—no waiting period at all. Wondering how to register for the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card and claim the Rs 5 lakh health cover? Here's what you need to know.

What is the Vay Vandana Card?

The Ayushman Vay Vandana Card offers Rs 5 lakh in annual health coverage to every Indian aged 70 and above, no matter their income or whether they were part of any previous scheme. If you're already covered under the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY, you’ll get an extra Rs 5 lakh as a top-up. People with other government or private health insurance can also apply, but they’ll need to choose between their current plan and this new one. Even those with private insurance are eligible for the benefits.

Who Can Get It and What’s Included?//

Every Indian citizen aged 70 and above is automatically eligible for the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card (AVVC). There’s no income check and no exclusions for pre-existing conditions—coverage begins from day one. If you're already part of the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY scheme, you’ll receive an extra Rs 5 lakh as a top-up if you’re already part of the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY scheme. However, if you have a private or government health plan, you’ll need to choose between your existing coverage and this new scheme.

The AVVC covers over 1,961 medical procedures across 27 specialties, including cardiology, cancer care, kidney treatments, bone and joint surgeries, and more. Some of the key treatments included are dialysis, joint replacements, angiograms, and pacemaker implants.

How to Register for the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card (in Simple Steps):

- Download the App: Install the Ayushman Bharat App from the Google Play Store.

- Login: Choose “Login as Beneficiary” or “Operator.”

- Enter Details: Type your mobile number, captcha, and select an authentication method.

- Verify via OTP: Enter the OTP sent to your phone and click Login.

- Enable Location: Allow the app to access your device’s location.

- Fill Beneficiary Info: Add your state, Aadhaar number, and other required info.

Not Found?: If details aren’t found, complete e-KYC using Aadhaar OTP.

Fill Self-Declaration: Enter necessary information and submit.

Verify Mobile: Enter your mobile number again and verify with OTP.

Final Details: Submit your PIN code, social category, and family member details.

Download Card: After e-KYC is approved, you can download the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card.

Once issued, the card allows senior citizens to get cashless treatment at over 30,000 hospitals across India, including more than 13,000 private hospitals.

So far, the Ayushman Bharat scheme has provided over ₹1.29 lakh crore worth of free hospital care. With the addition of the Vay Vandana scheme, the government hopes to expand coverage and improve the healthcare experience for senior citizens.