Good News For Senior Citizens In Delhi! Ayushman Bharat Health Cards For 70+ Seniors Available Today| Check Benefits

New Delhi: One of the biggest benefits of the new health cards is free medical treatment worth up to Rs 10 lakh every year. The newly formed BJP government has combined Rs 5 lakh coverage from the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY scheme with an extra Rs 5 lakh support from the Delhi government to offer this expanded healthcare coverage.

What Is the Ayushman Bharat Health Card?

The Ayushman Bharat Health Card is an official government card that gives eligible families access to healthcare support. It helps cover the cost of expensive medical bills, making healthcare more affordable.

Benefits Of The Ayushman Bharat Health Card (Senior Citizens):

- Up to Rs 10 Lakh Coverage: Get access to Rs 10 lakh every year for hospitalization and medical treatments.

- No Income Restrictions: All senior citizens, regardless of income, are eligible to avail of the benefits.

- Wide Healthcare Access: Available at both private and government hospitals.

- Cashless Treatment: No payment is required when receiving medical care.

In its 100-day action plan, the Delhi Government had announced that it would enrol at least 1 lakh beneficiaries within 30 days. Beneficiaries of the scheme will be chosen based on data obtained from the National Food Security Act and the Socio-Economic and Caste Census 2011.

Under the recent expansion, citizens aged 70 years and above will also be included. According to sources, as cited by The Indian Express accounts that have been generated are being informed about the health cards via SMS.