Good News For UP Government Employees! CM Yogi Adityanath Announces DA Hike, Effective From...

DA Hike In UP: The latest move by the Uttar Pradesh Government is going to benefit around 16 lakh government employees through a 2 percent  increase in Dearness Allowance (DA). 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2025, 07:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Good News For UP Government Employees! CM Yogi Adityanath Announces DA Hike, Effective From... File Photo

DA Hike In UP: CM Yogi Adityanath-led UP Government has increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) of state government employees by 2 percent on Wednesday (April 9). The approved increase in Dearness Allowance will be effective from January 1, 2025. With this hike, the DA for UP state employees has been raised from 53 to 55 percent. 

The latest move by the state government is going to benefit around 16 lakh government employees through a 2 percent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA). Adding further, approximately 12 lakh pensioners will receive a 2 percent hike in Dearness Relief (DR), bringing financial relief to both active employees and retirees. 

Maharashtra And Assam Govt Raise DA 

Earlier in March, the Maharashtra government announced a 12 percent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees under the unrevised 5th Pay Commission pay scale, effective from July 1, 2024.

Following this, on April 4 in 2025, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared an additional 2 percent DA hike for state government employees and pensioners. 

