Good news! One rupee coin can help you earn Rs 25 Lakh, here's how

Do you know that a one rupee coin can help you earn Rs 25 lakh? This may sound unbelievable to you but it is true. All you need to have is a one old Re 1 coin but this coin should be at least 100 years old.

Actually, old, antique coins are auctioned on India's big online market named Indiamart. If you are the lucky owner of one such antique coin then you can auction it on Indiamart and earn lakhs of rupees.

If you have a one rupee coin of 1913 then you can auction it for as much as Ras 25 lakh. This Victorian-era coin is made of silver and its price has been fixed at Rs 25 lakh.

A 18th century coin has been priced at Rs 10 lakh at Indiamart and a coin of East India Company made in 1818 has been priced at Rs 10 lakh. The photo of Lord Hanuman is inscribed on this rare, antique coin.

If you want to sell rare, antique coins, you have to go to Indiamart's website indiamart.com. On this website you have to create your account. After creating an account, you have to register yourself as a seller on the website. After registration, you will have to upload the picture of your coins and put it for sale.

People who are fond of antique things always look for opportunities to collect these coins and they are always willing to pay handsome amount of money in order to own these rare coins.