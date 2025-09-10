Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2958167https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/government-may-delay-cryptocurrency-law-saying-it-could-risk-financial-system-and-upi-2958167.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Government May Delay Cryptocurrency Law, Saying It Could Risk Financial System And UPI

The paper says regulating cryptocurrencies could end up giving them legitimacy and make the sector “systemic.”

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Sep 10, 2025, 05:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Government May Delay Cryptocurrency Law, Saying It Could Risk Financial System And UPIFile Photo

New Delhi: Goverment is unlikely to introduce a full law to regulate cryptocurrencies. Instead, the government plans to maintain limited oversight, fearing that mainstreaming digital assets could create risks for the country’s financial system, according to an internal government paper seen by Reuters.

The paper says regulating cryptocurrencies could end up giving them legitimacy and make the sector “systemic.” But banning them completely would not stop peer-to-peer transfers or trades on decentralised exchanges. For now, India’s approach is to let global crypto exchanges operate locally only after they register with a government agency for anti–money laundering checks. Gains from crypto are taxed heavily to discourage speculation and penalise fraud.

Indians currently hold about USD 4.5 billion in cryptocurrencies, which is not seen as a major threat to financial stability. The government believes that existing taxes and rules already act as a deterrent. This limited clarity has also helped contain risks from crypto on the regulated financial system.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The paper notes that countries around the world are taking different approaches to digital assets. The United States has passed a law to allow wider use of stablecoins — cryptocurrencies pegged to the U.S. dollar — while China continues to ban crypto but is working on a yuan-backed stablecoin. Japan and Australia are creating cautious regulatory frameworks.

Goverment says the growing use of dollar-backed stablecoins worldwide could impact national payment systems and potentially weaken India’s homegrown digital payment network, UPI. Because of this, the government says it will closely watch how stablecoins develop globally before deciding its own approach.

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK