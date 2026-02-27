Advertisement
NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGovt advisory issued for Railway pensioners! Stay aware on pension payment orders, service records; be careful of scammers
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Govt advisory issued for Railway pensioners! Stay aware on pension payment orders, service records; be careful of scammers

Scammers are making fake phone calls and SMS/WhatsApp messages in the name of Railway officials, seeking personal and financial details on the pretext of PPO updates, KYC verification, additional pension benefits.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2026, 09:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways has issued alert for Railway Pensioners, asking them to beware of Cyber Fraud. The Ministry of Railways has also urged railway pensioners to stay vigilant against scammers.

Ministry of Railways has said that it has come to notice that certain cyber fraudsters are making fake phone calls and sending SMS/WhatsApp messages in the name of Railway officials, seeking personal and financial details on the pretext of PPO updates, KYC verification, additional pension benefits, etc.

Pensioners have been informed that Railways do not send links or messages for updating PPO or service records. No Railway official is authorized to seek bank details, OTPs, passwords, or any confidential information through phone calls, SMS, WhatsApp, or social media, Ministry of Railways added.

It has also advised Pensioners to remain vigilant and also sensitise their family members in this regard. Any suspicious call or message should be immediately reported to the Police Cyber Cell and the concerned administrative office.

 

 

 

