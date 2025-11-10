Govt Clarifies On Age Of Pensioner For Additional Pension, Family Pension, Compassionate Allowance --Check Full Pay Chart

New Delhi: The Department of Pension & Pensioner's Welfare (DoPPW) under the Ministry of Personnel, PG & Pensions has issued Office Memorandum regarding Conditions for grant of additional pension/family pension to the retired Central Government Civil Employees/Family pensioners covered under Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021.

"...after completion of eighty years of age or above by a retired Government servant, in addition to a pension or a compassionate allowance admissible under this rule, additional pension or additional compassionate allowance shall be payable to the retired Government servant in the following manner. Similarly, in accordance with sub-rule (3) of Rule 50 of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021, in addition to family pension admissible under this rule, additional family pension shall be payable to the family pensioner after completion of eighty years of age or above," DoPPW said.



Age of pensioner/family pensioner: Additional pension/ family pension/ compassionate allowance

From 80 years to less than 85 years: 20% of basic pension/ family pension/ compassionate allowance

From 85 years to less than 90 years: 30% of basic pension/ family pension/ compassionate allowance

From 90 years to less than 95 years: 40% of basic pension/ family pension/ compassionate allowance

From 95 years to less than 100 years: 50% of basic pension/ family pension/ compassionate allowance

100 years or more: 100% of basic pension/ family pension/ compassionate allowance



The additional pension or additional family pension or additional compassionate allowance shall be payable from first day of the calendar month in which it falls due.

For example, a pensioner/family pensioner born on 20th August, 1942 shall be eligible for additional pension/family pension at the rate of twenty percent of the basic pension/family pension with effect from 1st August, 2022. A pensioner/family pensioner born on 1st August, 1942 shall also be eligible for additional pension/family pension at the rate of twenty percent of the basic pension/family pension with effect from 1st August, 2022.